Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for her role in Stranger Things, has been on a new adventure with Netflix's Damsel, a thrilling survival story that reimagines classic fairy tale elements.

Millie Bobby Brown talks about filming the final scene of Damsel

Filming mainly in the dragon's lair, Brown spent much of the production alone, with only a CGI dragon for company. The production built an entire cave system on a soundstage in Portugal, where Brown navigated dark tunnels, climbed ropes, and wielded swords for months. Millie noted, “I kind of did that on a show called House of Cards for six years, so I didn’t stray too far from that beast.”

Speaking about her favorite moment, Millie said, “It was a chaotic day, I had a lot of lines, and I had to channel a lot of anger because I had just been through so much. Realistically, I had been through three, four months of being in the cave, so I kind of was angry. So, I was able to channel a lot of anger from that. Plus, that day was probably one of the hottest days in Portugal, so it didn’t help.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Robin Wright got candid about their roles in Damsel

In the series, Millie Bobby Brown portrays Princess Elodie, a dutiful royal who agrees to wed a prince to assist her kingdom. However, upon arriving in the prince's realm of Aurea, Elodie finds herself in a difficult situation: trapped in a cave with a ferocious dragon, just like the many princesses before her who were sacrificed. Millie told Entertainment Weekly that, “I truly loved the idea of playing a princess turning into a warrior.”

Brown reveals her fondness for roles that offer fresh perspectives on traditional genres, whether it's battling monsters in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, going on '80s adventures in Stranger Things or solving mysteries in Enola Holmes.

Therefore, she was drawn to the character of Elodie, who undergoes a transformation from a princess to a fierce warrior, showcasing both her mental acuity and physical strength. Brown expresses her excitement about playing a character who breaks away from the stereotypical princess mold, embodying strength and determination in the face of adversity.

Robin Wright tells EW that, “This one was just a little bit more evil, I would say,” Wright tells EW with a laugh. “And it’s just fun. It’s fun to play layered characters like that.”

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Damsel also features notable talents such as Angela Bassett as Elodie's stepmother and Robin Wright as the cunning queen of Aurea. Wright, known for her iconic role in The Princess Bride, assumes a different persona this time, portraying a manipulative antagonist.

Damsel was released on Netflix on March 8, 2024.

