What did Nikki and Brie Garcia say about Taylor Swift's sex life with Travis Kelce? Decoding the ‘throws around the bedroom’ comment

Former WWE wrestlers, the Garcia twins, Nikki and Bella, recently made a viral comment about Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The twins are certain that Kelce is throwing Swift around in the bedroom. Let us take a deep dive into what they really meant.

Nikki and Bella Garcia made this viral comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Garcia twins appeared on the Daily Mail's TikTok account, where they shared their controversial opinion about how things were in the bedroom for the It couple. Commenting on the same, Nikki said, “She’s, like, so in love. It’s ’cause she finally has a real man, like how he grabs her and throws her around, like, girl, yeah'. Well, I’m sure he throws her around in the bedroom,” Nikki said. ”I mean, come on.” Brie made sure to clarify that they were specifically talking about what happened in the bedroom. The wrestlers were sure that Taylor Swift had strong energy and needed a real man.

Travis Kelce faces backlash after some of his old tweets resurface on the internet

However, Travis Kelce has recently faced backlash after some of his old tweets resurfaced on the internet. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end would apparently use his Twitter account as a diary back when he was 22. The View podcast co-host, Joy Behar, recently voiced her opinions on how Taylor Swift deserved better than him.

Behar said, “He’s illiterate. I’m a Swiftie. I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote, so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot."

However, Kelce decided to face the music and appeared on the 'New Heights' podcast, which is co-hosted by his brother Jason Kelce. Speaking on the platform, Travis shared, "F-k. What’s hilarious is nobody followed me back then.” He then added that ever since he joined the NFL, he had been trying to get the tweets deleted. He added, “Sure enough, it came to surface level, and everybody f-king dove into 2011. What a f-king year that was. What was I even f-king doing in some of these tweets?” Swifties, however, have appreciated Kelce's response to the backlash, with his fan following only increasing.

