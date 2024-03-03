What Did Sydney Sweeney Say About Glen Powell Romance Rumors? Find Out As Actress Makes SNL Hosting Debut

Sydney Sweeney made her debut as a guest host on Saturday Night Live (SNL), addressing various rumors about herself, including one involving her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell. Of the online rumor that she and Powell had been romantically involved, Sweeney said definitively: “That’s obviously not true.” Sweeney noted that her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, helped produce the 2023 romantic comedy, “and he was there the entire shoot.” “And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” Sweeney said. “He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

Sweeney said that her fiancé was at SNL to support her and asked to cut to him in the audience—tthey cut to Powell, who was sitting in the audience.

What else did Sydney Sweeney talk about at Saturday Night Live?

At the beginning of her monologue, Sweeney made a playful jab at the box office performance of Madame Web, the Marvel-Sony movie she appeared in alongside Dakota Johnson.

“I am so happy to be here. My name is Sydney Sweeney. You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria,” she said. “You definitely did not see me in Madame Web."

Excited for “everyone to get to know the real me,” Sweeney continued, “I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries and has sex. Sometimes it’s all three at the same time.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Sweeney told everyone she's from Spokane, Washington, and feels a special connection to Idaho. When people ask where she's from, she usually says Washington. But if things get awkward, she switches to saying she's from Idaho.

The actress from Season 1 of The White Lotus was referencing pictures from her mom's birthday party posted on social media. Some guests were wearing clothing supporting Trump. Sweeney also tackled various rumors about her online. There was a recent accusation on TikTok that she lied about her job as the host of the Tram Tour at Universal Studios.

She said, “Someone online accused me of lying about that, which is insane … if I didn’t work there, how would I know all of the Universal characters, like Shrok, the Munions and Harry Porter,” she joked.

ALSO READ: Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say