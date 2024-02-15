What is Meghan Markle's Take On King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis? READ

Meghan Markle does not want to go back to the UK despite King Charles health issues. The Duchess of Sussex does not want to go back to her traumatic memories in the country, even if it means opposing Harry in his attempts to make amends.

Recently, a source told OK Magazine, that, "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused."

The source continued, "There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward. Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out. There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It’s finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years".

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment. Less than 18 months into his reign, the 75-year-old monarch will suspend public engagements but will continue with state business, and won't be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.

The Buckingham palace didn't disclose what form of cancer the king has, but said it's not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. The palace said "a separate issue of concern was noted" during Charles' treatment for an enlarged prostate last month, when he spent three nights in a London hospital." Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," it said in a statement.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace said. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The king is being treated as an outpatient, the palace said. It further stated that the King, who has generally enjoyed good health, "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'change children's surnames

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their children's surnames to Sussex, following the relaunch of their website. Rather than being known as the Mountbatten-Windsors, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been known as Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex since the Coronation, according to The Times.

This follows after Markle and Harry released Sussex.com on Monday, 12 February which is a rebranded website that is understood to have taken a year to build.

Their website states: "The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is shaping the future through business and philanthropy. This includes: THE ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION, ARCHEWELL PRODUCTIONS, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together."

There are then further links to find out more information on both Harry and Meghan individually. Harry's about me section describes him as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner", as well as "New York Times Bestselling author of Spare".

Meghan's about me section includes that she is "a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity", as well as being a New York Times Best Selling author, publishing the children’s book The Bench and Together: Our Community Kitchen.

The couple's websites were designed by Canadian digital agency Article, and Meghan published a statement following the new website launch.

