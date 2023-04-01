When is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc releasing on Crunchyroll?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village has broken box office records in Japan, grossing over 72 million USD in just 24 days; fans were largely impressed with the animation quality and storyline of the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. It has received an IMDB rating of 8.7.

Demon Slayer’s story revolves around the lead, Tanjiro, the oldest of 6 siblings. He is naturally nurturing, kind and gentle. Tanjiro’s family is viciously murdered by human-eating demons on a day when he’s not home. One of his sisters survives but is turned into a demon.

Tanjiro makes resolve to become the strongest demon slayer; he makes an oath to avenge his family and turn his sister back into a human. His goal is to find Muzan Kibutsuki, who controls all demons.

The anime is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge; his work was published under Shueisha’s Jump comics. The anime first premiered in April 2019.

Fans were highly anticipating the third season after ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’, the movie which was based on the Mugen train arc.

Plot of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’

Tanjiro sets on a mission to visit the secretive Swordsmith Village after his sword is badly damaged in the Mugen train battle. Tanjiro travels to the village in search for his ‘special weapon.’

Here he encounters two Hashira. Hashira are members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen. Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji help Tanjiro fight the demons who are waiting for them to be off guard and find the right moment to attack.

When will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba release on Crunchyroll

The third season of “Demon Slayer,” which is titled “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc” is set to premiere on Crunchyroll Sunday, April 9.

