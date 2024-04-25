Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods Confirms Fall 2024 Release Window; All We Know So Far

Zack Snyder has unveiled the first look of his upcoming animated series, Twilight of the Gods which is set to release on Netflix this fall. The series, directed by Jay Oliva, is set in the Norse mythology and follows the protagonist, Sigrid. The image provides an insight into the slick animation style and the impressive setting.

The project is part of a larger deal between Snyder and Netflix. The series may be a Netflix Original produced by Snyder’s Stone Quarry Animation, but it will be right at home in France as it is animated in France by leading studio Xilam Animation.

Zack Snyder reveals first look of Twilight of the Gods

Netflix and filmmaker Zack Snyder have recently teased the epic arc of Twilight of the Gods, revealing a first look at the animated series and a release window for the upcoming release.

Snyder took to Twitter and posted a first look of the series and wrote, "We fear no Gods! Coming to Netflix this fall, my new animated series Twilight of the Gods!"

Netflix is set to release Twilight of the Gods in the fall, with executive producers Deborah Snyder and animation director Slimane Aniss set to attend the Annecy International Animation Festival in June. The claymation franchise is set to showcase new, untitled films, Ultraman: Rising, and Arcane season two. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When it comes to Twilight of the Gods, Snyder is set to appear in-person at the event with executive producers Deborah Snyder as well as Slimane Aniss, the animation director at Xilam. The trio are set to showcase clips of the incoming series at Annecy, so hopefully Twilight of the Gods will share those promos online before long.

Speaking to Collider, during CCXP, the director of the series, Jay Oliva hinted at the story, revealing it is set in a small Viking village where a king and his queen want to get married.

He further elaborated, “An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride-to-be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters — a seer, a dwarf — and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him.”

He further described it as a “mission, it’s a revenge story.” Adding “Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

Zack Snyder gave an insight about what Twilight of the Gods is about

Zack Snyder broke down the show’s plot, which had been kept tightly under wraps until this point, and shared how he plans to push the envelope given the extra freedom that working with animation provides.

Dropping the most information we’ve heard about the synopsis since Twilight of the Gods was announced in 2021, Snyder explained,

"It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters - a seer, a dwarf - and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

Advertisement

Following are the cast members of the series;

Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid

Stuart Martin as Leif

Pilou Asbæk as Thor

John Noble as Odin

Paterson Joseph as Loki

Rahul Kohli as Egill

Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona

Kristofer Hivju as Andvari

Peter Stormare as Ulfr

Jamie Chung as Hel

Lauren Cohan as Inge

Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel

Jessica Henwick as Sandraudiga

With an impeccable star cast and a thrilling plot Twilight of the Gods could turn out to be a fan favorite. Given Netflix is home to some of the best anime and animation projects like Castlevania, Blue Eye Sumari, Arcane, and more, the upcoming series could be another great addition to the streamer’s catalog.

ALSO READ: Annecy 2024: Netflix Eyes Big Ventures Ft. Arcane 2, Zack Snyder’s Twilight Of The Gods & More; Report