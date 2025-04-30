Jailer 2: Big cameo by Padma Bhushan-winning actor in Rajinikanth starrer?

Rajinikanth is currently filming for his movie, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Now, it seems that the film will have a Padma Bhushan award winner making a cameo.

According to a report by Gulte, the upcoming film has locked Nandamuri Balakrishna for a special appearance similar to how Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal did in the first installment. While an official confirmation is pending, it would be interesting to see how his role would play out.

Rajinikanth recently wrapped up a schedule in Kerala, with a few pics from the sets surfacing on the internet. It is being speculated that Fahadh Faasil would be appearing alongside the superstar, marking their second collaboration after Vettaiyan.

Talking about the movie Jailer 2, the film will be a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The first installment of the franchise featured the story of a retired jail warden who ventures out to avenge his dead son’s killers.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film had an ensemble cast of actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

The film is expected to expand in its prominence with the sequel. While NBK is rumored to have a cameo, there are speculations that Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal would return to reprise their roles as well.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar is next set to storm the big screens with the film Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is expected to be a massive action venture with stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles.

Moreover, the film would have Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance with actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more in pivotal roles. Coolie is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2.

