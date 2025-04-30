Blue Star OTT Release: Ashok Selvan’s Tamil sports drama explores turmoil when politics enters cricket; here’s where to watch it online

Blue Star opened to tremendously positive reviews and critical acclaim upon its theatrical release in January 2024. The Tamil sports drama centers around cricket and goes on to explore the impact of politics entering the sport. As the film prepares for its OTT release, here is everything you need to know about it.

When and where to watch Blue Star

Blue Star is all set to stream on OTT soon. The Tamil sports drama will be airing on Sun NXT from May 1, 2025.

The OTT giant shared an official post for the same on their X handle. Sharing a poster they wrote, “The ground is set, the stars are ready - match begins tomorrow! Blue Star streaming from Tomorrow on Sun NXT.”

Official trailer and plot of Blue Star

Blue Star is set against the backdrop of the 1990s in a small village in Arakkonam, a place with a turbulent history involving two caste groups divided by a long-standing cricket rivalry. Ranjith and Rajesh, captains of their respective teams, are well aware of the deep-rooted animosity between the two communities.

As the movie progresses, a shocking incident is revealed to the audience—an event that sowed the initial seeds of discord between the groups. Since then, they have been banned from playing matches against each other.

While it seems improbable that these two vastly different teams, burdened by a history of rivalry, would ever unite, a common antagonist forces them to come together and fight side by side until the very end.

Cast and crew of Blue Star

Blue Star cast includes Ashok Selvan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Prithvi Rajan, Keerthi Pandian, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel and others.

It is written and directed by S Jayakumar and produced by Neelam Productions. Selva R.K has composed the music.

