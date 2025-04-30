Retro Advance Booking Box Office: Analyzing state-wise breakdown of pre-sales for Suriya's upcoming movie

Retro Advance Booking Box Office: The much-awaited Tamil film Retro marks the comeback of Suriya on the big screen after Kanguva. The film is set to release on May 1, 2025, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and co-starring Pooja Hegde. It is a romantic action film, along with being one of the most hyped films of Suriya. As the film is currently nearing the end of its pre-sales, let’s see how it is currently performing in different South Indian states.

Advertisement

Retro advance booking in South India

Retro has just over 9 hours left before the final day of its advance booking ends and the film releases in cinemas. For the South Indian audience, the film will be released in Tamil and Telugu versions across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Being a Tamil film, the biggest acceptance the film is getting is in Tamil Nadu. As of 2:30 PM on April 30, the Suriya starrer has grossed Rs 6.70 crore in Tamil Nadu for Day 1, making it the highest contributor in its domestic net. In the remaining three states, the film is performing very low compared to its home state, as it is obviously releasing in just two languages and is not a very wide pan-India release.

The total domestic pre-sales with the 4 states combined currently stands at Rs 9.20 crore, and it is among the highest pre-sales gross of Suriya’s career. Out of this total, the originally shot Tamil version contributes over 91 percent of the gross worth of Rs 8.45 crore, with the Telugu version collecting Rs 0.75 crore.

Advertisement

Judging by its advance booking, this upcoming Karthik Subbaraj directorial can become one of the most successful grossers of his as well as Suriya’s career. This can only happen if the film gets the same hype-filled positive response after its release.

As of now, the trade expects Retro to come near or overtake Kanguva at the domestic box office as the highest opening-day grosser of Suriya. While Kanguva ended its advance booking at Rs 6.20 crore, Retro has already crossed that in its current pre-sales figure. Kanguva opened with an India gross of Rs 26 crore at the box office, which currently feels like a very achievable target for Retro, while the lifetime gross depends upon its post-release reception.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Advance Booking: Opening weekend looks bright for Suriya starrer, grosses Rs 8.80 crore in pre-sales