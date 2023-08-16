Who Are the Top 5 Strongest Villains in Demon Slayer? Know Here

Demon Slayer has become incredibly popular as a modern shonen anime . It's loved for its charming characters and stunning animations that keep viewers hooked on Tanjiro's journey. The main characters are the heart of the show, while the demons are their formidable opponents, adding excitement and intense battles to the story. Whether they're powerful or not, the demons are a significant challenge. Let's take a look at some of the strongest demons in Demon Slayer so far.

Top 5 Strongest Villains in Demon Slayer

1. Kibutsuji Muzan: In the anime, we don't know much about Kibutsuji Muzan and his powers except that he's the Demon King and made all demons. His underlings respect and fear him, and he's the sworn enemy of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Muzan's only weakness is his strong dislike for sunlight. Even if his head is cut off, he can grow it back, unlike other demons. He can change how he looks whenever he wants using his Blood Demon Art. Like Gyutaro, he can make weapons out of his own flesh. Muzan will be Tanjiro's toughest enemy, and fans of Demon Slayer are excited to see it on the big screen.

2. Nezuko: Locked within her enclosure on Tanjiro's back, Nezuko keeps her desire for human blood under control by resting for extended periods. Yet, if Tanjiro faces danger, Nezuko emerges from her protective state with fierce determination and incredible strength, ready to defend her friends no matter what.

Nezuko possesses a one-of-a-kind demon condition, especially after her confrontation with Daki unlocked her full potential. Her ability to heal is unmatched, and she can withstand the sun better than other demons. Her Blood Demon Art, Pyrokinesis, enables her to summon pink infernal flames that harm only demons and spare humans from danger. She exhibits immense strength in close combat, entering a wild state similar to a berserker, and her body adorns itself with vine-like patterns.

3. Gyutaro: Gyutaro is a really strong demon that Tanjiro and his friends have to fight during the Entertainment District part of the story. He's the older brother of another demon named Daki. Gyutaro is so strong that he gives Tanjiro and Tegen Uzi, who is a powerful Sound Hashira, a really tough time. They almost get defeated by him a few times.

Gyutaro is really dangerous because he has already killed 15 Hashiras before, and he almost adds Tengen to that list. He has a special power where he can control his own blood. He uses this power to create sharp and poisonous scythe-like weapons that he can use to attack his enemies. He's really good at defending himself too, using his blood to block attacks.

4. Akaza: Akaza is a character introduced in the Mugen Train arc of Demon Slayer . Many fans strongly dislike him, possibly making him one of the most unpopular characters in the series. He's a powerful demon ranked as Upper Three, known for his Blood Demon Art called Destructive Death. This power lets him create shockwaves in the air.

In the final part of the Mugen Train arc, Akaza displays incredible speed and strength while battling Kyojuro Rengoku, the Fire Hashira. Sadly, Rengoku loses his life in this intense fight. Akaza manages to escape from a wounded Tanjiro just as the sun rises.

5. Enmu: Enmu, a stylish and sophisticated villain, turns out to be the main antagonist in the Mugen Train story. The Fire Hashira Kyojuro, along with Tanjiro and his friends, track Enmu to the Mugen Train. However, Enmu has a dark secret – a mouth on his left hand that he uses to make people have intense dreams.

Enmu uses his special power, Sleep Inducement, to make people fall into a deep sleep and control their dreams. He's really good at making these dreams feel real and tailored to each person's fears and weaknesses. This makes him a tough and mean enemy. He even swallows up the Mugen Train, causing a lot of trouble for our Demon Slayer heroes.