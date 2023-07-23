George Lucas' timeless tale of good vs. evil captured generations, while its vast universe of alien races and unique technology continues to intrigue. Each character, whether major or minor, leaves us curious about their origins and story. The supporting players make this universe richly populated, with familiar faces returning in sequels and prequels. Now, we present the Top 20 Best Star Wars Characters – from iconic Jedi and Jabba's sidekicks to heroic Wookiees, Ewoks, and ruthless mercenaries. Updated with Last Jedi and Solo characters, this definitive ranking sparks debates among fans. Let the discussions begin, and may the force be with you, always.





1. Jango Fett

Meet Jango Fett, a simple man navigating the universe. But don't be fooled, he's more than just one person. Countless clones were created from him, including the famous Boba Fett and the troopers in Attack of the Clones.

Throughout the film, Jango engages in epic battles: a fierce showdown with Obi-Wan, a thrilling asteroid-field chase, and a fateful encounter with Mace Windu's blade that seals his fate.

Credit goes to Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison, who brings a rugged gangster charm to this unforgettable character. Bounty hunter, father, and the genesis of an army - Jango Fett's legacy is legendary.





2. Jabba the Hut

Jabba, the space slug in Star Wars, represents the darkest side of human desires. His palace is a wicked place where he enjoys terrorizing others. Being in Jabba's good graces means having a wild and sinful time. However, his parties are fueled by a crazy cycle of madness, where beautiful courtesans are fed to monstrous beasts for entertainment. His demise, strangled with his own chains, brings a sense of justice. Whether you prefer the original Muppet version or the CGI one from New Hope, you can't deny his dedication to being truly horrendous.









3. General Grievous

This evil cyborg in Revenge of the Sith is like a Victorian medical condition with a complicated personality. He's mostly robotic, but still has some failing organic parts, making him hunch over and cough. When facing Obi-Wan, he reveals extra arms and impressive lightsaber skills, even spinning them like brightly-lit windmills. Obi-Wan can't defeat him with regular lightsabers, so he opens Grievous' chest and shoots blasters at his shrivelled internal organs until a fire erupts from his eyes.









4. Max Rebo

At Jabba's palace, most people are evil, but the musicians don't have much choice – they need the gig. The Max Rebo Band plays lively "jizz" music, keeping the atmosphere vibrant in the sadistic gangster's headquarters. Despite the music's effect on Jabba and his actions towards Oola, Max Rebo, the blue, elephantine band leader, focuses on playing his parabolic keyboard. The cutaways in Return of the Jedi show that he's just doing his job and enjoying his cute appearance, with his trunk, chubby arms, and great musical skills earning him some leniency.







5. Lobot

Meet Lando Calrissian's administrative aid in Cloud City. His headphones aren't for music, they connect his mind to the central computer. Despite having no lines, he leaves a lasting impression in The Empire Strikes Back. Remember his intense, bald appearance. When Lando and Han embrace, he does a cool spin and point move. But his most memorable moment is when his boss sends him an alert on his digital watch, and he snaps to attention.







6. Mon Mothma

Star Wars' timeless appeal is undeniable, but let's talk about Caroline Blakiston's '80s sci-fi hairstyle and gown in Return of the Jedi. It's like she just took off her cushy headphones after jamming to Journey before getting on set. As Mom Mothma, the Rebel Alliance leader, she delivers a powerful guilt-trip, reminding us, "Many Bothans died to bring us this information." It's a stern message that this galaxy's battles are not mere fun-and-games. In Revenge of the Sith, we catch a glimpse of a younger version of Mom Mothma, played by Genevieve O'Reilly, sporting a metal headpiece similar to Princess Leia's iconic hair buns.









7. Darth Maul

Darth Maul was a groundbreaking character. He was a Sith Lord with a unique face and a man of few words. He changed the game by introducing a double-bladed lightsaber, which later inspired Kylo Ren's cross-sword beam in The Force Awakens.

His menacing presence made him stand out in a series where villains often hide their faces and true intentions. With his jaundiced yellow eyes, he exudes pure evil, leaving a lasting impression on Star Wars fans worldwide. George Lucas even described Maul as a figure from his darkest nightmares, which is quite telling considering Jar Jar Binks' contrasting origin.

In summary, Darth Maul's impact on Star Wars is undeniable, and he continues to be a beloved and iconic character for fans.







8. Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron is a hero, heartthrob, and skilled fighter pilot for the Resistance. Oscar Isaac portrays him on the big screen. He starts the movie by bravely defying Kylo Ren and making a daring escape. Poe's bromance with his friend is heartwarming, and he's always there to save and support them. He's the kind of guy who'll even give away his cool leather jacket. No doubt, many fanfics are inspired by his caring and fearless nature.

9. Enfys Nest

Enfys Nest is a fearsome figure, looking like a mix of Kylo Ren and a wild buzzard, dressed in black. In the movie Solo, she leads a group of Cloud-Rider sky pirates who launch daring and deadly raids against Han's criminal crew. But there's more to this intriguing character than meets the eye – Enfys Nest is actually a teenage girl, played by newcomer Erin Kellyman. She has formed her own rebel alliance of aliens, all of whom have suffered at the hands of the crime syndicates that Han and his crew serve.

Under her leadership, they have started to fight back against the crime syndicates. Han's choice to help her instead of betraying her marks a significant step in his journey towards joining the Rebellion. Enfys Nest is an incredibly cool new character that we get to see in the movie.







10. Rey

Complaints about Rey being too good at everything overlook two essential points. First, her flashbacks suggest a mysterious past with possible Jedi training. Second, Daisy Ridley's outstanding performance makes the character a delight to watch, whether in moments of humor or drama. The same goes for Jyn Erso, who feels like a kindred spirit to Rey. If Rey is the new chosen one in the Star Wars Universe, Lucasfilm made a wise decision.







11. Count Dooku

Christopher Lee breathes life into Count Dooku, a formidable master swordsman, despite his underwhelming name. As the Sith Lord Darth Tyranus, Lee exudes a captivating sense of menace akin to his roles in Hammer horror films. While his best scheming moments occur off-screen as a Separatist leader, his Middle-Earth experience ensures his lightsaber skills are devastating. The Count's final showdown with Anakin and Obi-Wan stands as one of the Prequels' finest action sequences. His demise, a brutal execution by the greasy-haired Anakin, becomes a pivotal moment in the young Jedi's descent into darkness.









12. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor made Obi-Wan Kenobi memorable in the prequels, but the character truly represents patience, wisdom, and discipline required to use the Force. Alec Guinness, despite his dislike for Star Wars, brought gravitas to the role of "Old Ben" Kenobi in the original film, setting the standard for bravery and goodness that Anakin and Luke Skywalker followed to varying degrees. The prequels, despite their flaws, provided a meaningful backstory for Obi-Wan, explaining his cautiousness with Luke and his regrets over Anakin. The only thing missing is a guide on how to do the "Jedi mind trick."

13. Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren, the menacing figure in a mask with a fiery red lightsaber, is the main villain in "The Force Awakens." He possesses the power of the Dark Side but lacks the confidence to use it properly. Played by the intense actor Adam Driver, he becomes a link between Anakin's petulance and Darth Vader's implacability. Kylo can stop blaster bolts in mid-air and even kill his own father, but he also throws temper tantrums that scare his followers. It's intriguing how he's filled with contradictions.









14. Greedo

Poor Greedo. No matter what happens in the "Han shot first" debate, the green-scaled Rodian bounty hunter looks bad. In the original Star Wars, he talks a lot before Han quietly shoots him when confronted about debts owed. In the 1997 special edition, Greedo shoots first but misses by a long way. Either way, his incompetence at Mos Eisley helps Han become a heroic rebel. The controversy over his death has made him immortal.







15. Lando Calrissian

Billy Dee Williams portrays Lando, a smoother version of Han Solo. Both are rogues, gamblers, and guns-for-hire who avoid getting involved in galactic conflicts unless they're paid well. Han doesn't fully trust Lando, probably because he knows he acts in his self-interest, not for justice. Darth Vader convinces Lando to betray his friends in The Empire Strikes Back, but he later redeems himself heroically in that movie and Return of the Jedi. Lando remains cool and stylish, with his silk shirt, matching cape, and charming smile. And Cloud City, where he rules, looks amazing – no wonder he wants to keep it.







16. Boba Fett

Boba Fett, the beloved intergalactic bounty hunter, first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, where he pursued Han Solo for Jabba the Hutt. But even before that, Star Wars fans knew about him from a California parade and the animated Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978. People loved this character even though he had limited screen time in the original trilogy. Why? Well, he's an intergalactic bounty hunter with cool armor and a rocket launcher. It's no surprise that George Lucas made the Fett family a significant part of the prequels. Some characters just deserve more action and spotlight.

17. Luke Skywalker

Han Solo may be a bigger badass, but the real hero of the original Star Wars trilogy is a character with fascinating depth. Luke Skywalker, a restless farmboy, becomes the core of this space opera. Despite mastering The Force, he remains relatable, like one of us. In the fight for democracy across the galaxy, Luke plays a pivotal role, displaying both compassion and temperamental qualities. He struggles with doubts about using his powers correctly. Star Wars isn't just a simple tale of good versus evil, and Luke proves that. He constantly hovers on the edge of darkness, even when he's the one saving the day.







18. The Emperor

The prequels tell a compelling story, not just about Anakin's corruption, but also about how a secretive leader of a religious cult undermined the republic. Senator Sheev Palpatine, also known as "Darth Sidious," appears as Darth Vader's boss in the original trilogy, but in Phantom through Sith, he remains unrecognized as the true evil until it's too late. He starts as a seemingly responsible politician, but then deliberately initiates a war, convinces others to create a clone army, and becomes Supreme Chancellor under emergency circumstances. He manipulates the system to forge an Empire, all through legal means. In a significant scene, Palpatine uses democracy as a weapon, while paradoxically destroying it by attacking Yoda with congressional seats.

19. Uncle Owen

Owen Lars wanted a quiet life on Tatooine, farming moisture. But because his father married Darth Vader's former wife, he faced trouble from Jedi Knights, Tusken Raiders, and Stormtroopers. In A New Hope, he was Luke's strict, humorless guardian. Uncle Owen's life was tragic, trying to protect Luke from the galaxy's violence. But Luke gave him sass, disobeyed, and he met an early death.









20. Admiral Holdo

In 2017, there were two dominant pop-culture forces: Star Wars excitement and the rise of Laura Dern's popularity, known as the Dernaissance. Vice Admiral Holdo, portrayed by Laura Dern, played a crucial role in The Last Jedi, bringing balance to these phenomena. She became the leader of the Resistance fleet after Admiral Ackbar's passing.

With her distinctive lavender hair, Holdo led the rebels' successful slow-motion escape from Kylo Ren's forces, despite facing resistance from the impulsive Poe Dameron. She bravely sacrificed her life by ramming her ship into the First Order fleet at light speed, giving her friends more time to escape. This moment became one of the most memorable and astonishing scenes in Star Wars history.