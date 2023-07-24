Who is Doja Cat's boyfriend? 5 things you need to know about controversial comedian J Cyrus

Doja Cat, a singer-songwriter, is upset with her supporters for disapproving of her purported relationship with contentious actor-comedian J. Cyrus. In reality, Doja Cat has addressed the critics in her most recent song, Attention. For the uninformed, there were whispers of Doja Cat's new relationship in November 2022, but no one was certain who it was with. Fans were incensed when TMZ published images of Doja Cat and J Cyrus vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Who is Doja Cat’s new boyfriend J Cyrus?

J.Cyrus, frequently known as Jeffrey Cyrus, was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. He studied at Middle Tennessee State University and received a broadcast journalism degree.

Cyrus first gained notoriety on Vine, where he made funny videos up until the platform's demise in January 2017. In order to appeal to his large online following, Cyrus created short skits and films of himself rapping with friends. He still shares these videos on Instagram and TikTok.

J. Cyrus alcohol problem and Recovery

Cyrus has been extremely candid about his alcoholism recovery. He will mark his ninth anniversary of abstinence in May 2023.

Scandals involving J. Cyrus

On the social networking site Twitch, J.Cyrus was accused of harassing multiple women between 2020 and 2022. He allegedly mistreated ladies who watched him broadcast, according to a tweet by Twitter user Emma. Nearly 20 women have come forward since the last count.

He continued to emphasize that his interactions with women were consensual, which sparked criticism from internet users who felt that his apologies lacked accountability.

J Cyrus is an independent musician

Cyrus is a musician in addition to being a comedian. He became interested in music at the age of 16 while growing up in the musically inclined metropolis of New Orleans.

A wide spectrum of native New Orleans performers from many genres are among his numerous musical influences. He issued an album called Sober in 2017. A couple of his most recent hits are Still with Jayroc and Kind of Alone.

Why are Doja Cat's fans upset with her for dating J Cyrus?

Doja Cat is currently facing backlash from some of her followers over her alleged liaison with J. Cyrus. When Doja Cat perceived an attack on her personal life, she lost all patience and blocked some of the admirers who spread negativity about her or her lover.

Doja Cat and her followers are at odds a lot as she prepares for a tour that will begin in October 2023. The rapper used the terms "kitten" or "kittenz" to disparage those whose social media identities centered on her, which brought these issues to a conclusion. But the argument has been simmering for some time since some people weren't overly impressed by the musician's partner, J.Cyrus.

The explanation is that J. Cyrus, Doja Cat's claimed boyfriend, has been charged with significant sexual misconduct and has been accused of grooming multiple women. When fans who posted it on Twitter commented, the singer responded to some of them and even blocked them.

"Even painting yourself gold won't help," an admirer remarked, while another said, "Girl, everyone is despising you." In her response, in block capitals and in an irritated tone, Doja Cat then wrote, "I want y'all to read this comment and take it as a message." She further added, "I don't care what you think about my personal life; I never have and never will. Goodbye and good riddance, miserable."

For the unversed, the Vine sensation and the Kiss Me More singer were first seen together in November 2022, although they were not yet romantically involved. Things remained quiet until June of the following year, when TMZ was given pictures of the couple kissing on a luxurious yacht.

