Who is Hugh Grosvenor? Meet 7th Duke of Westminster Whose Royal Wedding Could Reunite Britain Royals

A grand wedding is set to take place soon this year. And it won't just unite the two souls; it holds a great chance of bringing together the two royals, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Let's learn about the 7th Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, whose wedding might give the world an epic unification of the royals.

Who is Hugh Grosvenor?

Born on January 29, 1991, Hugh Richard Louis Grosvenor is not just the 7th Duke of Westminster but also a billionaire businessman and a British aristocrat. He inherits his control over the Grosvenor Estate from his father, Gerald Grosvenor.

In the year 2023, Bloomberg estimated his net worth to be around £9.42 billion. Meanwhile, he even ranked eleventh on the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

He is the only son and third child of Gerald Grosvenor and Natalia Philips. His coronation was attended by King Chares III, who was also named as one of his godparents. He became the 7th Duke of Westminster after his father died in 2016.

From his mother's side, he descends from the Russian Imperial House of Romanov. Grosvenor attended a public primary school along with his three sisters, Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina, and Lady Viola. The three then attended the private Mostyn House School and then went to Ellesmere College in Shropshire.

For his future studies, the 7th Duke went to Newcastle University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Countryside Management.

Upon his graduation, Grosvenor worked with the Wheatsheaf Group. His philanthropic credits include being a trustee of the Westminster Foundation, which is a charitable organization focusing on helping vulnerable youth and families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Grosvenor donated £12.5 million to the national COVID relief effort and to support the NHS.

His close circle includes being friends with Prince William and Prince Harry. Talking more about the royal connection, he is the godfather of Prince George of Wales and Prince Archie of Sussex.

The wedding of Hugh Grosvenor

Starting his own family, the 7th Duke of Westminster is getting married on 7 June this year. The wedding that will be taking place at Chester Cathedral might see the two princes together after a long break.

The mutual friend has reportedly sent out invites to both Prince Harry and William.

As per a report by The Express, Hugh being the godfather of Prince George, there is a strong possibility that the Prince of Wales’ eldest son could make it for the wedding, even if his father is absent during the marriage ceremony following Kate Middleton's health issue.

Meanwhile, as the 7th Duke of Westminster is "maintaining a good relationship" with both brothers, as per a report by the Daily Mail, there are high chances that Prince Harry, who is expected to be back in the UK in May, might be one of the attendees of the royal wedding.

The Duke of Sussex will be in the UK for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.

