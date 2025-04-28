KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty about HIT 3 co-star Nani: 'I hope all my co-stars are like that in future'

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case is set to release on May 1, 2025, with Srinidhi Shetty making her Telugu debut. As the release date approached, the actress attended a pre-release event, where she couldn’t hide her excitement about working with the Natural Star.

She shared a lighthearted moment, joking that she watched Nani's movies during her college days, not school. "Like every other actor, I also wanted to work with Nani," she said.

“I didn’t expect it to happen so fast… not quickly, I had to wait like 3 years, but still. I’ve already told you many times, but if I have to add more, Nani is someone who reinvents himself every day. Every day, he reinvents himself as an actor, making him a Natural Star. I hope all my co-stars are like that in the future,” Srinidhi shared.

Regarding the movie, HIT: The Third Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is part of the HIT Universe. It will be the third installment, with Nani playing the lead role of Arjun Sarkaar.

The movie follows an investigation led by the HIT squad’s SP in Visakhapatnam, who is tasked with a high-priority case in Jammu and Kashmir. The investigation uncovers a spree of serial killings linked to gruesome murders across multiple victims.

Nani stars in the lead role, with a supporting cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and others in key roles. The film is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. It has also been granted an ‘A’ certificate, a first for Nani.

Coming to Nani’s work front, the Natural Star is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie The Paradise. The upcoming film is expected to be a massive action venture with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

Moreover, the actor has confirmed that he will collaborate with director Sujeeth on a film after the director wraps up Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

