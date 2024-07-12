Who Is That One Character Which Gaten Matarazzo Wants Dead In Stranger Things Season 5

Anticipation for the final season of Stranger Things is at an all-time high. Fans are eagerly awaiting the showdowns in Hawkins, where the fifth and final gate will open. With the final battle against Vecna looming, there is a palpable sense of excitement and dread.

As the countdown to the last chapter begins, actor Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role as Dustin Henderson, has stirred up crazy speculation. He has surprised many with hints about the fate of a key character in the upcoming season. Want to know which character he hopes will meet a heroic end? Delve further to find out.

A shocking revelation

In a recent interview with TMZ, Gaten Matarazzo revealed that he thinks his own character, Dustin Henderson should die in the final season. When asked about who he would like to see die, he responded, “I’m going to go for myself. Hey, why not? I mean, hope towards the end if it’s going to happen. I want to be in it as much as I can. I want to hang out with my buds as much as I can.”

Over the past four seasons, Stranger Things has said goodbye to several beloved characters, including Eddie Munson and Barabara Holland.

Raising the stakes in the final season

Though he wants his character to die, Gaten Matarazzo also wants to spend as much time as possible with his co-stars. Matarazzo’s suggestion to kill off more characters isn’t entirely new. In a previous interview at MegaCon Orlando, he mentioned that higher stakes would make the show even better. He thinks it might sound messed up, but he believes that killing more characters will make the show more interesting.

Other cast members have echoed similar sentiments. Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, who play Eleven and Will, respectively have also called for a more intense final season. Brown even compared Stranger Things to Game of Thrones, suggesting that more main characters should be killed off to keep the audience on edge.

The impact of Dustin’s death

Dustin is one of the most beloved characters in Stranger Things. Known for his intelligence, bravery, and loyalty, he has saved his friends on more than one occasion. If Dustin were to die in the final season, it would impact the story significantly. Most importantly, the fans will be heartbroken to see one of their favorite characters dying.

Gaten Matarazzo started the series at the age of 13, and now at nearly 21, he and his co-stars have grown up before our eyes. The actors, who started the series as young teens, are now young adults. During an interview, Matarazzo mentioned that the team is really working hard to deliver a conclusion to the series. He also noted that while he hasn’t read all the scripts, the ones he has seen are mostly finalized.

Release and production updates

The final season of Stranger Things is currently in full swing, with the cast and crew working tirelessly to bring the story to a close. Despite delays caused by the pandemic and strikes, the production is moving forward with determination. While plot details for Season 5 are being kept under wraps, fans can expect high stakes and emotional farewells. The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things have promised a thrilling and satisfying conclusion.

Familiar faces like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and Finn Wilfhard will return to face the ultimate battle against Vecna and the forces of the Upside Down. According to the reports, Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in 2025. Meanwhile, you can watch the previous seasons on Netflix and stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on the final season.

