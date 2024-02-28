Who is Thomas Kingston? A Lookback at the life of Lady Gabriella's Husband as he breathes his last at 45

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Thomas Kingston, a cherished husband, son, and brother, has left this world at the tender age of 45. His sudden departure has cast a shadow of sadness over those who knew and loved him. With heavy hearts, we delve into the life of Thomas Kingston, exploring the impact he had on his family and the legacy he leaves behind. Join us as we remember the man who touched so many hearts, including that of his royal wife, Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Who was Thomas Kingston: A look at his professional life

Thomas Kingston, a financier who became part of the royal family after getting married to Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, almost six years ago. Lady Gabriella, affectionately known as Ella, is 56th in line to the British throne.

Mr Kingston mainly worked in finance. He held a high-ranking job as a director at Davenport Capital, a company that helps businesses in developing countries with their finances. But before that, he worked in the Foreign Office. In 2003, he managed a project in Iraq to help to solve conflicts. Later, he joined Schroder’s Asset Management in London and then Voltan Capital Management in 2012. After that, he became a director at Devenport Capital Ltd. He studied economic history at Bristol University and was also a chartered financial analyst.

From romance to marriage

Before marrying Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston was known for his past relationship with Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge. However, his marriage to Lady Gabriella captured the public’s attention.

Lady Gabriella, who is the second cousin of King Charles, had been dating Mr. Kingston for many years when he asked her to marry him during a trip to the island of Sark in August 2018. They married in May 2019 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Their wedding happened less than a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October of the same year. Prince Harry attended their wedding too.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella enjoyed a life filled with love and shared experiences. From attending royal events like Wimbledon and Royal Ascot to supporting charitable causes, they embraced each moment together. Their partnership was evident in their public appearances and the warmth they shared.

Condolences from royalty

Thomas Kingston, also known as Tom, was found dead at a residence in Gloucestershire on a Sunday evening, leaving his loved ones in shock and sorrow.

Upon hearing of Thomas Kingston’s death, King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed heartfelt condolences. The royal family mourns the loss of a beloved member and sends their thoughts and prayers to Lady Gabriella and the Kingston family.

