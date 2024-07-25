Why Did Mama June's Surprise Vow Renewal Turn Awkward? Here's What Went Wrong

While dealing with the death of Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, the family prepared to bid farewell to the deceased mother of two. The mood of the episode was sombre during the commemorative ceremony. However, the atmosphere turned wild when Mama June said that they came together with their loved ones to witness a vow renewal between her and Stroud instead of honoring Anna.

Mama June’s surprise vow renewal during memorial left everyone upset

Shannon went on to say that the vow renewal day would be amazing and full of fun. But this insensitive and inappropriate move left a sour impression on the other family members. Justin Stroud, the most embarrassed by the situation, reacted and said, "What the hell, June?"

Justin Stroud felt he was not being heard, vow was superficial

The surprise vow renewal made things worse, as Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud's marriage was already in a fragile state. Stroud was blindsided by the entire affair, which was enthusiastically organised by Shannon. Stroud was dissatisfied with the event and looked confused as he was struggling with the unexpected happening.

Mama June Shannon was in a totally different state. In high spirits, she delivered an emotional declaration of her love and announced that she would marry Stroud "over and over again," not taking the vibe of the day into consideration. She also showed gratitude for Stroud's support during Chickadee's illness and death and appreciated him for his complete assistance in the ongoing legal battle against her late daughter's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, for the custody of their granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

Advertisement

Mama June’s vow renewal sparked controversy and embarrassment

Stroud remained unmoved by the vow renewal and found it superficial as it did not address the deeper issues prevalant in their marriage. Even though Mama June Shannon encouraged him to speak, he gave half-hearted responses. But after the ceremony, Stroud expressed his true feelings to Shannon. He said, "When you have a vowel renewal, this is something that the husband and the wife know, not just something the wife goes and plans."

On July 19, the season finale of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6 was aired. Fans can view all the season of the show streaming on The USA on Philo.

ALSO READ: ‘Going To Fight To My Last Breath': Mama June Vows To Raise Anna Cardwell's Daughter As 'A-B Student'