Why is Free Billie Eilish trending? Unnamed man climbs Hollywood Tower to deliver message, netizens are amused

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has been trending on Twitter and it's for a bizarre reason. A surprising Free Billie Eilish trend has been circulating the Internet and netizens are highly amused by it. Continue reading to know more about the Twitter trend regarding the 21-year-old Bad Guy hitmaker and why exactly it's trending out of the blue.

Why is Free Billie Eilish trending?

An unnamed man was spotted climbing the KTLA tower in Los Angeles, with a sign that read "Free Billie Eilish" on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He managed to reach a roof and climb the 160-foot television station tower in Hollywood, where he showcased the sign. As per the footage, the other side of the sign reads "MK ultra s*x slaves Donald Marshall clones."

The man was spotted at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue near Van Ness Avenue as an electric guitar dangles over his chest. According to reports, authorities shut down Sunset Boulevard temporarily and surrounded the tower, attempting to convince the man to climb back down. There has been no clarity on what the message means or what it attempts to convey. But the tag has been trending on Twitter ever since.

Amused netizens took to the social media platform to joke about the bizarre incident and the random trend tagline. One user joked, "Billie Eilish, sleeping peacefully as 'FREE BILLIE EILISH' trends, not knowing she needs to be set free." Another quipped, "Me trying to rescue Billie Eilish from Prison after seeing "Free Billie Eilish" trending for no reason." A third asked, "free billie eilish? from what exactly?"

A fourth user wrote in true stan Twitter language, "I've no clue why Free Billie Eilish is trending... But honestly, do we even wanna free her?" A fifth commented, "Seeing Free Billie Eilish trending made me worried she was in some kind of Ke$ha or Brittney situation. It's just some goon on top of a tower with a sign, including one side talking about MK-Ultra s*x slaves ._." As per the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call about the man around 6:30 pm after a bystander noticed him.

A large inflatable airbag was kept below the tower as officials tried to get the man back to safety. He was reportedly uncooperative with the police and spent around four hours atop the tower. A crowd began gathering across the street to see the fiasco. Hours later when the man climbed back down, he was arrested and faces charges of trespassing, says LAPD.