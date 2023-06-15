Why is Lady Gaga facing backlash over 'cringey' migraine drug ad? Find out

Lady Gaga recently faced a huge backlash from her fans and netizens for doing a ‘cringey’ migraine drug advertisement. The Bad Romance singer teamed up with advertisement partner Pfizer to promote a migraine drug Nurtec. However, fans did not like this work of their favorite idol. On social media, they criticized the singer for selling herself out for money.

Lady Gaga faces criticism for doing a migraine drug ad

The 37-year-old singer was slammed on social media along with her paid partnership. The netizens slmamed the singer for only caring about her income and ‘nothing else.’ The advertisement showed Lady Gaga performing at a stadium as she was playing a piano in front of a huge crowd. Check out how her fans reacted to Gaga’s recent activity.

Fans react to Lady Gaga’s advertisement

Taking to social media, fans of Lady Gaga expressed their anger in the comments sections of various posts shared by fan accounts. One fan wrote, “Girl what the hell happened to you that you’re like this and care about money this way and nothing else anymore? Not the person who used to say ‘I f—ing hate money’ in 2009.” Another added, “Wtf is wrong with this account? Where is Gaga? Who’s doing this? How come our Mother Monster would do a sponsor for… [medicine]? This is unsane.”

Expressing the importance of healthcare, a third one wrote, “Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake greed and wealth. I know you are compassionate, intelligent and thoughtful. I hope you will show that through the ways you use your platform and privilege moving forward. This ain’t it.”

Fans wanted a post on LGBTQ+ from Lady Gaga

Fans are quite upset with Lady Gaga as the singer did not post anything about the Pride Month. The Bloody Mary singer calls herself a pure supporter of the LGBTQ+ community rights but having no posts from her made her queer fans unhappy.

“Love you but this is so Poorly timed, the LGBTQ community is actively under attack and you’re securing a brand deal with pain killers?” added a Gaga fan. Another one commented, “It’s pride month and you’ve posted two different ads but don’t have time to say anything about the terrifying campaign against trans rights?”

Lady Gaga is famous for her songs Bad Romance (2009), Paparazzi (2009), Shallow with Bradley Cooper (2018), Born This Way (2011) and many more. In August 2022, the singer starred in the sequel of the 2019 thriller, Joker.

