Why Was It 'Sensible' For King Charles To Disclose His Health Diagnosis While Kate Middleton Kept Hers A Secret; Insider Reveals

The news of Kate Middleton's surgery and King Charles’ health diagnosis came within a few hours of each other. But even though the Palace announced that King Charles’ would be having surgery for his ‘enlarged prostate’, they only said that Kate went through an ‘abdominal surgery’ after it was done. A palace insider told PEOPLE that it was the right move to make.

Why was King Charles more open about his health condition?

The Palace insider said while talking about them being more open about King Charles’ health, “It was sensible to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst.” This is true as King Charles’ age would have made people worry about him suffering through a more serious condition if the palace was not open about it.

It was also revealed that King Charles himself wanted to be more open about his condition and the fact that he would go through a corrective surgery because he wanted to inspire other men to consult doctors about similar conditions. And it worked, as the news reportedly prompted a 1000% increase in people searching about prostate enlargement on the National Health Service website of the U.K.

Advertisement

Why did Kate Middleton choose to remain more secretive about her health issues?

As opposed to her father-in-law, The Princess of Wales was much more secretive about her health condition. The public only got to know about her health a day after her ‘abdominal surgery’ was already done. The reason behind her need to get surgery was not disclosed at all. The Palace’s statement said, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

However, the palace has shared the news that Kate’s abdominal surgery went well and that she is recovering in the hospital. According to a source, she will have to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days to heal and then she will return to her family at their Adelaide Cottage. There, she will have to recuperate for around three months, and thus, will not be able to resume her Royal duties until April.

Prince William has also cleared his schedule to be with his wife in her time of need, and also to provide support to their family while she recovers. The author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, Robert Hardman has said that Prince William wants to be with his family, “so much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage."

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports in British media, Queen Camilla has requested her husband King Charles to slow a bit down due to his current health concerns.

ALSO READ: Was Kate Middleton's Surgery A Surprise For Royal Family's Associates? Find Out As The Princess Of Wales Recovers