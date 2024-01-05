Will there be Cruella 2? Emma Stone shares BIG update in new interview

Disney's Cruella took audiences by storm with its unique take on the infamous antagonist's origin story. However, Emma Stone, who portrayed the iconic Cruella de Vil, recently shared an update that might disappoint eager fans anticipating the sequel's arrival.

The anticipation and uncertainty

In a recent interview with Variety, Emma Stone hinted at the uncertainty surrounding the highly anticipated sequel. When asked about the potential filming schedule for Cruella 2, Stone responded with uncertainty, leaving fans in the dark about any concrete plans.

Her ambiguous response, ‘Hopefully sooner, rather than later,’ shed little light on the sequel's timeline. Additionally, Stone remained elusive about the script's progress, hinting at an ongoing but incomplete state. Despite this, she expressed her enthusiasm for the character, highlighting the sheer joy she finds in portraying Cruella.

The 2021 film, directed by Craig Gillespie, delves into Cruella de Vil's rise to prominence as a fashion designer in 1970s London. Its success at the box office and through Disney+ Premier Access led to talks of a sequel soon after its release. However, Stone's recent update has left fans eagerly awaiting any concrete news on the continuation of Cruella's story heartbroken.

Emma Stone's ongoing projects

While Cruella's sequel remains uncertain, Emma Stone has kept herself busy with other interesting projects. Presently, she graces the screen in the black comedy fantasy film, Poor Things, and appears on television in the satirical comedy series, The Curse. Additionally, Stone is set to collaborate once again with Yorgos Lanthimos for Kinds of Kindness, an upcoming anthology film featuring a star-studded cast.

Notably, fans have expressed a fervent desire to see Stone reprise her role as Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man films. Specifically, there's a clamor for her to portray Spider-Gwen, an alternate version of Gwen Stacy with superpowers. When Stone was informed about fans' ardent wishes for her to embody this role, she expressed astonishment at the overwhelming support.

The road ahead for Cruella fans

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the sequel's development, fans can relive the enigmatic tale of Cruella by streaming the movie on Disney+. While Emma Stone's update may not provide concrete answers, it's evident that she holds a genuine fondness for the character and remains open to reprising the role.

As fans eagerly await further announcements, the legacy of Cruella's tale continues to captivate audiences worldwide, keeping the anticipation for its sequel alive and vibrant.

