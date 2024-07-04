Will Zayn Malik Go On Tour? Singer Hints Saying 'It's a Big Step But I'm Ready'

Exciting news for Zayn Malik’s fans. Former One Direction singer, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India on July 1st, has hinted at a possible solo tour. Since then, this piece of information has generated excitement among his supporters.

Balance between family and fans

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker revealed that he wants to keep a good work-life balance. The artist wishes to divide his time between his relatives and followers. While he did not provide any specific dates for the upcoming solo tour, he confirmed that it would mirror the artistic voyage as depicted in his recent album.

“I think my next goal, both personally and professionally, is touring again and having a good balance of being on the road and at home,” Zayn said while expressing gratitude for fan’s patience. “I've never done a solo tour and it's a big step but I'm ready and I'm thankful everyone has been so patient. It's time!”

Earlier in March during a live stream and radio show on Stationhead, Zayn had alluded to these plans by saying, “Ummm… yes is the answer. Ummm yeah, I’d be stupid not to.”

Most recent album and upcoming concerts

Following his latest album released on May 17th entitled Room Under the Stairs, Zayn Malik granted an interview. He came back after two years with this disc reaching number fifteen on the Billboard 200 chart upon debut. The record includes such singles as What Am I, Alienated and Stardust.

After the album’s release, there were two concerts held by him in the UK. The first show took place at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on May 17, which was sold out as well as being his first public performance since leaving One Direction in 2015.

The second concert was at Banquet Records Kingston on May 19 where he performed songs from Room Under the Stairs which included hits like My Woman, Birds on a Cloud, and Concrete Kisses. At the London concert, Zayn expressed his joy, saying, “I missed this.... This is an exciting night, I’m very grateful to you all, and I hope you have a great night.”

Despite not doing an entire tour, Zayn organized a Meet-n-Greet show at Rough Trade in New York City on May 21. He did a small performance and interacted with fans.

No confirmation yet

Currently, there are no dates confirmed for Zayn Malik’s solo tour. It’s also unknown if it’ll be UK only or rather encompass other regions too. Fans can’t wait for more specifics hoping that one day they will come face to face with the singer of Pillowtalk on stage.

