Zayn Malik gets cornrows amidst Selena Gomez dating rumours; fans have mixed reaction

Amidst constantly increasing rumours that popstars Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are dating, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker has sported cornrows in a new picture he posted on his Instagram on Thursday, April 6. Continue reading to know more about what he posted and the way fans are reacting after he dropped this image on his social media account.

Fans have mixed reactions to Zayn Malik's cornrows

Malik is posing in the studio with music producer and engineer Daniel Zaidenstadt in the picture he posted on his Instagram. The popular singer, who is working on his fourth album, can be seen donning cornrows in the picture that has gone viral. The 30-year-old Pillowtalk star received mixed reactions from netizens for this look.

While some fans are appreciating Zayn for how he looks sporting cornrows, some are not too sure about the new hairstyle. One user wrote, "Zayn looking buff, hot and healthy. Loving the cornrows/cainerows. #ZaynMalik." Another said, "zayn malik with cornrows is just muah." A third tweeted, "i love him but wtf is zayn wearing cornrows like… absolutely not."

While one user tweeted, "zayn looks good with the cornrows sorry y'all but I gotta stick beside him and tell the truth," another chimed in, "when i was saying zayn eats every hairstyle up i was not talking about cornrows." A third commented, "woke up feeling like it was going to be another crappy day in a crappy life (it's not that bad I’m just not a morning person) to see Zayn posted now suddenly life is much better love those cornrows on him [x3 yellow heart emojis]."

This isn't the first time Zayn has donned cornrows; he sported the same hairstyle years back when he was with model Gigi Hadid. Malik, who is also known for experimenting with his hair, has tried out a number of hairstyles including different coloured hair as well as a shaved head. Zayn and Gigi, who share a daughter named Khai, broke up in 2022.

Meanwhile, as per rumours, Zayn is now dating singer Selena Gomez and while there is no official confirmation on the supposed relationship, the Internet is very excited about seeing their two favourite popstars come together romantically. The rumours sparked after the two were spotted together on something that looked like a New York City date night.