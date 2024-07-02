BTS’ Jin to reportedly run as torchbearer at upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics representing South Korea

BTS' Jin will serve as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Scheduled for the event, he is preparing to depart for France as the Olympics commence on July 27. Recently discharged from mandatory military service, Jin celebrated BTS' 11th debut anniversary with their fans, known as ARMYs and since then has teased multiple projects.

According to a report by Dispatch, BTS' Jin is set to carry the torch for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Scheduled as a torchbearer on June 27 KST, Jin will soon depart for France, although exact dates and locations have not been disclosed yet.

Torchbearers are selected by Olympic sponsors and organizers based on their significant contributions to their community. Since his discharge last month, Jin has been preparing for several activities. Apart from his role in the Olympics, he has confirmed his appearance on the MBC entertainment program It’s A Good Thing To Rest Well and announced that new music is currently in the works.

Fans celebrated this news alongside Jin's other upcoming projects with various memes, messages, and celebratory tweets, reflecting their excitement and enthusiasm for the idol's participation in diverse events.

More about Jin’s recent activities

On July 1, STARNEWS reported that Jin will appear as a guest on the MBC variety program The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. According to a source from MBC, BTS’ Jin has already completed filming for the show, although the broadcast schedule has yet to be determined.

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island revolves around a vacation experience on an uninhabited island, where Ahn Jung Hwan has refurbished a deserted house. Guests seeking an escape from city life and dreaming of living in nature can check in to this half-star hotel on the island. Ahn Jung Hwan and his team aim to provide five-star service to their guests amidst the island's tranquil surroundings.

In early June, Jin completed his military service and marked the occasion with a special event during this year's BTS FESTA. Following his discharge on June 12, Jin celebrated BTS' anniversary by meeting fans in person at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on June 13. Fans selected through a raffle for the event will have the opportunity to share a "light hug" or a handshake with Jin, based on their preference.

