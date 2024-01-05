Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty proud of her cop avatar Tara Shetty; calls it 'badass and selfless'

Indian Police Force stars an ensemble cast of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Rohit Shetty's OTT directorial debut has been garnering a lot of attention since the announcement of the release. The makers finally released the trailer today, January 5, and organized a trailer launch event in Mumbai. At this event, Shilpa shared an insight into her cop avatar Tara Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's character Tara Shetty is passionate, selfless, and badass in Indian Police Force

At the grand trailer launch event for the much-anticipated web series Indian Police Force, Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave a sneak peek into her character, Tara Shetty, as she steps into Rohit Shetty's cop-verse.

Expressing her excitement about portraying Tara Shetty and describing her as a Shero, she said, "Why wouldn’t one accept a role like this? You know I describe Tara Shetty as a Shero. There are heroes and heroines but she’s a Shero. She is pretty, she is badass, she is passionate, she’s compassionate and she’s selfless in her line of work and it’s all the qualities of someone whom you would put on a pedestal."

Reflecting on the opportunity, Shilpa revealed, "Why wouldn’t one accept a role like this?" She added that it all just came together for her when they came to narrate the part. The minute they said the character is Tara Shetty, "it was like okay... checklist."

Shilpa Shetty opens up on working with Rohit Shetty

She expressed her joy in working with Rohit Shetty, stating, "I always wanted to work with Rohit, not just because of the Shetty connection. I really love the grasp he has on this... and to play a cop in his cop universe is nothing but a compliment for me."

Despite the long wait for the collaboration, Shilpa insists that the wait has been worth it, and starting with this role makes it even more special. What makes this association special is that Shilpa Shetty is the first female cop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe.

The cast of the series also stars Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. Indian Police Force is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

