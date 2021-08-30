INTERVIEW: Konkona Sen Sharma on digital debut with Mumbai Diaries 26/11: ‘The script was a page turner’

Konkona Sen Sharma is all gearing up to make her digital debut with the Nikkhil Advani directed web-series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The actress informs that she didn’t look at the script as a medium of venturing into the OTT world. “I had no preconceived notions and didn’t have any plans of making an OTT debut. I got this offer, I knew Nikkhil and his sensibilities. However, I wanted to read the script to know what it is like. And while doing so, I got involved in the world of this hospital and everything else it intersects with,” Konkona says.

She further adds, “The script was a page turner, which was saying something. It was so easy to read and I felt, it’s something that the audience would want to see. It had the qualities of a thriller. I never saw it as my debut, but a story which I was interested to see myself in.” She informs that the job of an actor is to emote. “We all feel the same emotions of love, loss and fear, however they could be for different reasons. 26/11 was a 3-day incident, but what is far more frightening is that this has been the condition of our health care for 3 decades. It may not impact us because we are so else, but for most people, it’s not available. We don’t need to focus on religion or cast, but the ensure basis health care for everybody.”

Konkona was recently announced as one of the leads of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan’s directorial debut, Kuttey. She clarifies, “I am not playing the female lead of Kuttey. I am just a part of this project and it’s more of a cameo than anything else. I just want to support Aasmaan, who is making this film.” Watch the entire interview below:

