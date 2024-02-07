Is Farzi Season 2 on cards? Shahid Kapoor gives quirky reply to fan's question

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor made his digital debut with Raj & DK's series Farzi, released on Amazon Prime on February 10, 2023. Since the release of the series, people have eagerly been waiting for the second season.

Last year, Shahid spilled the beans on the second season, and it got netizens quite excited. Today, February 7, 2024, the actor hosted an Ask Me Anything session on his X and gave a quirky update on Farzi Season 2.

Shahid Kapoor opens up on Farzi Season 2

Taking to his X handle, Shahid Kapoor had a fun interactive session. During the session, a fan said, "Sir waiting for Farzi season 2 (hundred percent) @shahidkapoor."

To this, Shahid replied, "ART banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai (funny face)." Have a look:

More about Shahid Kapoor on Farzi 2

Last year, during an event, He confirmed that Farzi will have a sequel, but it will take time to release. When asked about Farzi 2, he said that he was sure it would happen, but these things take time. He added that post-production takes one-and-a-half to two years, with the series being dubbed in 35-40 languages and released in over 200 countries. He finally said that once the shoot happens, it will take another two years to release Farzi 2.

Advertisement

The series also featured Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar in key roles. After Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime, netizens noticed The Family Man's references. Raj & DK hinted at creating their universe.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will play the roles of robot and robotic expert, respectively. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, they also wrote the dialogue and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: TBMAUJ: Kriti Sanon opens up on working with 'family man' Dharmendra and 'coolest' Dimple Kapadia