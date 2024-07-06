Connection is an ongoing South Korean series that is heading to its finale this week. However, with its pre-ultimatum episode, the show has garnered the highest ratings in its entire run yet. Starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles, the plot of the show follows a respected detective who is forced into getting addicted to drugs. However, after finding out that one of his childhood friends was murdered, he goes to great lengths to discover the culprit.

Connection scored personal best ratings of 11 percent with a new episode

On July 6, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that were released on the previous day, and Connection scored the highest among them all. For its 13th episode, the K-drama has scored a nationwide rating of 11.0 percent, which is the highest the show has garnered during its entire run. The 14th and final episode is expected to mark a new personal record for the series.

Not only did the K-drama secure the top spot across all channels in its time slot, but it also became the most-watched show among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, achieving an average rating of 3.2 percent. On the other hand, The Pork Cutlets premiered in the same time slot and managed to record 3.4 percent ratings nationwide for its first episode.

Connection's cast, plot and release time

Directed by Kim Moon Kyo and written by Lee Hyun, the cast of Connection is led by Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do, while the supporting actors include Kwon Yool, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Soon Won, Jung Yoo Min, Yoon Na Moo, Moon Sung Geun, Cha Yeob, Lee Kang Wook, Jeong Jae Kwang, Yoo Hee Je, and more.

Advertisement

The plot of the show follows Detective Jang Jae Kyun, who works in the narcotics department and has solved many cases along the way. However, the officer gets kidnapped by an unknown person one day, and the perpetrator forcibly makes him do drugs to the point that the detective becomes addicted to it. One day, Jang Jae Kyung’s classmate from high school and the officer swears to find the connection between the two.

Scheduled for a total of 14 episodes, the final episode will air on July 6, 2024, at 22:00 KST.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN releases preview for ROMANCE : UNTOLD album featuring JVKE on title track XO (Only If You Say Yes); watch