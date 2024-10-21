Saif Ali Khan stuns in all-black look as he joins mom Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for family movie date: WATCH

The Pataudis are one of the important and influential families who have been ruling the Indian film industry for decades. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore took over Bollywood with her acting prowess and never give up attitude, come what may. Then came star siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan who also have a pretty impressive career. While all of them lead a busy life, they don’t miss opportunities to spend quality time together. This evening, the celebs were spotted exiting a movie theatre in Mumbai.

In a clip shared on Pinkvilla’s social media handles, veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore looked stunning in a black and white saree. Carrying her unmatched grace and calm, she left the venue holding the hands of her daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan. But she was quick to pull her husband, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu in the front. He carefully escorted his mother-in-law to her vehicle as others followed.

While all of them were casually dressed up for the night, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper as he was spotted leaving the movie theatre in an all-black attire. Accompanied by the security personnel, the Adipurush actor also interacted and clicked pictures with a little fan before leaving the spot.

Take a look:

