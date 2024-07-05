ENHYPEN is gearing up for their comeback with new music this summer! The group will be releasing their second full studio album, titled ROMANCE : UNTOLD. Moreover, they have released the much-anticipated preview of the tracks from their upcoming album, which will also feature pop artist JVKE on the track XO (Only If You Say Yes).

On July 5, 2024, ENHYPEN released a sneak peek of the tracks that will be included in their upcoming full album, titled ROMANCE : UNTOLD. In the elaborate video, the members arrive inside a room and take the spotlight to provide a snippet of the songs on the album. The record consists of a total of 10 songs namely, Moonstruck, XO (Only If You Say Yes), Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009, XO English version, and Highway 1009 Narration version (available on CD only).

However, the track that everyone is most excited about is the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) which is produced by the American singer-songwriter JVKE. Moreover, the artist will also be featured in the English version of the song. Although the snippet did not give away much of the song, it is guaranteed to exceed fans’ expectations.

Previously, the group has uploaded various concept photos, creating anticipation among fans. The album is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2024, along with the music video for the title track.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki. Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND, where 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the boy group to be formed at the end of the show. However, only the seven members remained till the end and managed to debut in the group.

With the extended play Border: Day One, they made their debut in 2020. Moreover, they released their first Korean album, Dimension: Dilemma, along with the music video for the title track. Tamed-Dashed. The group has gained immense popularity since its debut and continues to do so with each new release.

