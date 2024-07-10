Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung wrap-up Japan leg of Can This Love Be Translated filming, return to South Korea

Can This Love Be Translated is an upcoming romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung. Fans eagerly await the release of the romance comedy as the talented cast and crew tie up for this drama. Kim Seon Ho is known for dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start Up. Go Yoon Jung has impressed with shows like Alchemy of Souls and Moving.

Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung wrap filming in Japan for Can This Love Be Translated

On July 10, Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung returned to South Korea after wrapping up filming in Japan for Can This Love Be Translated. The actors were spotted at the International airport as they returned. Kim Seon Ho was seen in a white t-shirt while Go Yoon Jung was sporting a plaid shirt with a mask. See the pictures below.

More about Can This Love Be Translated

Can This Love Be Translated will be streaming on Netflix and is scheduled to premiere soon. Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung, Sota Fukushi, Lee Edam, and Choi Woo Sung take on the main roles in the drama.

Hong Sisters, who are known for writing hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls, Master's Sun, and many more, have penned down the project. Additionally, it has been directed by Yoo Young Eun who also worked on Bloody Heart.

Advertisement

Can This Love Be Translated tells the story of two people with very different love languages, which leads to misunderstandings and frustrations. Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of a polyglot interpreter and Go Yoon Jung appears as a successful actress. Their professional chemistry takes an unpredictable turn.

Anticipation for the romance comedy runs high as the star cast and the crew come together for this project.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Gong Yoo: Charting actor's global fame due to Goblin, Train to Busan and Squid Game