Kim Soo Hyun confused whether to love or divorce Kim Ji Won in new Queen of Tears teaser

Kim Soo Hyun, the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star will soon be playing Baek Hyun Woo opposite Fight For My Way’s famed Kim Ji Won who will play his wife, Hong Hae In in their upcoming tvN drama Queen of Tears. Before its impending release soon, the show has dropped another interesting teaser which lends a deeper peak at the marriage between the leads. It seems there might be more unsaid feelings amongst Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo and maybe the decision to divorce is not right.

Kim Soo Hyun looks confused if he is still in love with Kim Ji Won in the latest teaser of Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears has dropped a new teaser of the show before its release raising excitement. The teaser following the present comedic tone in between the heavier themes of love and married life depicts Kim Soo Hyun’s Baek Hyun Woo battling with his decision to divorce as now he feels he still loves Kim Ji Won’s Hong Hae In.

Kim Soo Hyun’s voice is heard at the beginning of the teaser as to how he thought married life would be similar to dating but it was not. And now that he has decided to divorce Kim Ji Won, he feels his heart beating for her. Baek Hyun Woo is even shown crying wondering why he ever filed for a divorce, Kim Soo Hyun’s acting shines throughout. Amongst the echoing sounds, the focus shifts to Kim Ji Won’s Hong Hae In, the chaebol princess who is scared and stuck somewhere in past memories finding some solace in Baek Hyun Woo’s arms. The teaser hints at hidden truths of their marriage and lends a deeper peek at their relationship, and how it might be more than just a marriage that has gone sour. There still might be a chance for love and salvation.

Queen of Tears: Release date and where to watch

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, the K-drama A-listers, will premiere on Saturday, March 9 at 9:10 PM KST. It will be broadcast on tvN and will be available for streaming locally on TVING and worldwide on Netflix.

