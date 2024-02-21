Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu open up about their tight-knit bond as lead cast of The Impossible Heir

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu are the stars of The Impossible Heir, exuding confidence in their chemistry with each other. The drama will narrate the tale of three underdogs who unite to challenge Korea’s biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook takes on the role of Han Tae Oh, the son of a convicted murderer; Lee Jun Young portrays Kang In Ha, the illegitimate child of a chaebol chairman; while Hong Su Zu embodies Na Hye Won, burdened by her father's gambling debts.

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu share about their chemistry

Before filming commenced, the cast of The Impossible Heir, including Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu, not only dined together but also embarked on MT (membership training) trips. These experiences enabled them to forge a strong bond with each other, fostering strong camaraderie and teamwork among the actors before they began filming.

When discussing their teamwork, Lee Jae Wook mentioned that he, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu share so many worries and concerns with each other that it’s tough to single out just one. Lee Jun Young shared that he found it effortless to concentrate on acting when gazing into the eyes of Lee Jae Wook and Hong Su Zu. He praised their excellent on-set chemistry, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with such remarkable individuals, stating that he couldn't ask for more.

Finally, actress Hong Su Zu added that she hopes viewers will anticipate the synergy among actors of similar ages, hinting at the importance of the chemistry among the three stars in The Impossible Heir. Director Min Yeon Hong, responsible for the upcoming thriller series, expressed his hope that the lead actors would quickly develop a close bond to act more comfortably. Following the casting, the team had meetings at a guest house multiple times for script readings. He noted that the cast quickly grew close due to their compatible personalities, alleviating any concerns he had. Director Min Yeon Hong appreciated witnessing the cast fostering a pleasant atmosphere on set, where they cared for and guided each other in terms of acting.

More about The Impossible Heir

Lee Jae Wook, known for his versatile acting in dramas like Alchemy of Souls, Extraordinary You, and Search: WWW, will embody the cold-blooded yet dignified character of Han Tae Oh.Lee Jun Young, whose talents extend across films, dramas, the idol world, and musicals, will bring to life the multifaceted character Kang In Ha, who possesses both good and evil aspects.

Lastly, Hong Su Zu, recognized for her distinctive performances in dramas such as Sweet Home 2, Lovestruck in the City, and KBS Drama Special 2021: BE;TWIN, will portray the role of Na Hye Won.The Impossible Heir will premiere on February 28.

