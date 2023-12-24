My Demon star Song Kang to be absent from upcoming 2023 SBS Drama Awards? Channel addresses recent rumors

Actor Song Kang was reported to be absent from the upcoming 2023 SBS Drama Awards. On December 24, SBS network officially came forward to address the rumors by stating that the reports of Song Kang’s absence from the forthcoming award ceremony are completely untrue. The network added that since the actor has other commitments to fulfill, he is currently adjusting his schedule accordingly.

SBS further stated that the viewers will have to wait for the broadcast of the award function to actually find out whether the actor will be able to grace the event or not. The 2023 SBS Drama Awards will be organized on 29th December at SBS Prism Tower in Seoul at 8:40 PM KST, which is 5:10 pm IST.

Reports of Song Kang’s absence from 2023 SBS Drama Awards have been refuted by SBS network

It was earlier reported that popular actor Song Kang won’t be attending the coveted 2023 SBS Drama Awards. This led to the speculation relating to the actor’s military enlistment as he had mentioned about it during a recent press conference. However, SBS network was quick to respond to the rumors and clarified that the actor is checking his schedule and the discussion about his presence at the award show is still underway.

Advertisement

Fans are excited for the actor’s appearance at the award ceremony because Song Kang features in the rom-com drama titled My Demon, which is currently airing on SBS. Song Kang and his co-star, Kim Yoo Jung, have been nominated for the category, Best Couple, at 2023 awards.

About Song Kang’s recent endeavors

Song Kang is one of the most promising young talents of the Korean entertainment industry. Popularly known as the ‘son of Netflix’ as most of his dramas have aired on this platform, including Love Alarm (Season 1 and 2), Navillera (2021), Nevertheless (2021) and more.

In 2023, the actor has been making headlines because of his two recent releases, namely Sweet Home 2 (monster thriller series) and My Demon (romance fantasy drama). Having worked in two extremely different genres, Song Kang has won the hearts of the K-drama lovers with his versatility.

The actor will begin his mandatory military training soon, as he had mentioned during the press conference of his show Sweet Home 2 that it would be his last project before he enrolls for the army service.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon, Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang lead Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings; Full list inside