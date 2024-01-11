NCT's Haechan spotted smoking e-cigarette indoors in practice footage amid ongoing hiatus; fans react

NCT's Haechan finds himself embroiled in controversy as he faces charges for allegedly smoking indoors, captured in a behind-the-scenes video amid his recent hiatus. The incident unfolds against the backdrop of his ongoing break due to a severe tonsillitis diagnosis.

NCT’s Haechan faces charges for smoking indoors amid hiatus

In a recent behind-the-scenes practice video for NCT 127's winter single, Be There For Me, NCT member Haechan was captured briefly with an e-cigarette in hand. The footage raised eyebrows among netizens, sparking discussions about indoor smoking and adherence to regulations.

Some netizens expressed concern over indoor smoking, questioning why celebrities, in this case, Haechan, would disregard smoking laws. Comments ranged from criticism of potential rudeness to suggestions that celebrities should use designated smoking areas.

On the other hand, defenders argued that Haechan might have received permission from the company to smoke indoors. They also pointed out the challenges idols face, especially regarding privacy and security concerns, making it difficult for them to smoke in public spaces.

The controversy led to the editing of the behind-the-scenes video, omitting the scene in question. However, it didn't stop some netizens from reportedly filing charges against Haechan, alleging a violation of indoor smoking laws. Comparisons were drawn to a previous incident involving EXO's D.O., who faced fines for smoking inside a waiting room.

Advertisement

Amidst the debates, some fans speculated that the device Haechan was holding might have been mistaken for an e-cigarette, suggesting it could have been an energy bar instead. The situation unfolded against the backdrop of Haechan's recent hiatus from all promotions, announced by SM Entertainment.

The incident reflects the ongoing scrutiny and challenges faced by K-pop idols, who navigate both their personal lives and public expectations under constant observation.

Haechan recently went on hiatus following tonsillitis diagnosis

On January 9, SM Entertainment provided an update on Haechan's health, sharing information about his condition through an official notice on NCT 127 and NCT DREAM’s Weverse communities. While in Japan for planned activities, Haechan returned to Korea on January 8 due to flu symptoms and a high fever. Following a hospital visit, he was diagnosed with severe tonsillitis, necessitating a temporary hiatus for proper recovery.

Regrettably, Haechan couldn't partake in the recent Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 held on January 10. NCT DREAM, comprised of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung, attended the event as a six-member group. SM Entertainment assured fans that decisions about Haechan's future engagements would be contingent on the progress of his recovery, promising regular updates.

The agency expressed apologies for any concerns caused and affirmed their commitment to ensuring Haechan's complete recovery before resuming activities. Fans, understanding the paramount importance of health, are anticipated to extend their support and well-wishes during Haechan's temporary hiatus from group engagements.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT's Haechan to miss Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, sit out of group activities following tonsillitis diagnosis