1 year of The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor kisses blood-soaked Aditya Roy Kapur in UNSEEN PICS

The Night Manager was one such show that won accolades for the story, the casting, and the great performances of the actors. The web show starring Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles was made in two parts. Today the series has clocked 1 year and the Fighter star took to his Instagram handle to share some fun and quirky unseen pictures from the set and we bet you are going to love them.

Anil Kapoor celebrates 1 year of The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor shared some fun pictures on his Instagram. In the first picture, we can see the actor playing golf amidst the sea. In the next picture, we can see the actor posing with Sobhita Dhulipala. In the third picture can see Anil kissing a blood-soaked Aditya Roy Kapur as he makes a goofy face. Followed by some more pictures from the set.

Sharing this picture, Anil wrote, “As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, “The Night Manager,” my heart brims with gratitude and emotion. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and its success resonates deeply within me.”

Anil Kapoor also wrote, “The outpouring of love and unwavering support from each of you has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion has propelled “The Night Manager” beyond mere OTT; it has become a milestone in my career, a testament to the power of storytelling. To the remarkable team behind the scenes, your tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we’ve crafted something truly special, something that will endure in the hearts of viewers for years to come. Here’s to “The Night Manager”! Thank you for the love!”

Anil Kapoor’s work front

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others apart from Anil Kapoor. He was seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in the film.

