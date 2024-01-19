What is Anil Kapoor's net worth? Exploring Fighter actor's wealth and fortune

Bollywood's beloved father figure, Anil Kapoor, is making waves with his recent roles in films such as Thank You For Coming, Animal, and the upcoming Fighter. These performances have attracted considerable attention and praise for his versatile acting. Throughout his extensive career in over 100 films and shows, Anil Kapoor's net worth has been significantly impacted by his roles in iconic movies. Let's explore the factors that contribute to his financial worth and the luxurious lifestyle he leads.

About Anil Kapoor’s Net Worth

Having been a prominent figure in the film industry for more than four decades, Anil Kapoor's passion for films took a new turn in 2002 when he entered film production. Making his debut as a producer with 'Badhaai Ho Badhaai,' the actor from Jug Jugg Jeeyo has played a crucial role in the creation of many beloved classic movies. His remarkable career has earned him numerous awards, including the prestigious honor of two National Film Awards, showcasing his lasting influence on Indian cinema.

Anil Kapoor, a respected and exceptionally good-looking veteran in Bollywood, possesses a notable net worth of approximately INR 134 crores, reflecting a significant 35% growth in recent years. Remarkably, he ranks among the top taxpayers in the country. According to GQ, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor earns an estimated yearly salary of INR 12 crores, translating to a monthly income of about INR 1 crore. He charges an approximate fee of INR 2 crores for each movie he works on.

Advertisement

Dependency on Anil Kapoor Net Worth

For celebrities, a significant portion of their income is influenced by their fan base. Anil Kapoor is a widely renowned actor in the film industry. Besides his acting career, Mr. Kapoor is also involved in film production and various business ventures globally. Therefore, it's highly likely that Anil sir's net worth will continue to increase over the years.

Full name: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor Salary per year: 9 to 12 crores INR

9 to 12 crores INR Date of birth: 24 December 1956

24 December 1956 Place of birth: Chembur, Mumbai

Chembur, Mumbai Gender: Male

Male Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Profession: Actor, Film Producer

Actor, Film Producer Nationality: Indian

Indian Monthly Income: INR 1 crore

INR 1 crore Spouse: Sunita Kapoor

Sunita Kapoor Children: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Parents: Surinder Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor

Surinder Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor Siblings: Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Reena Kapoor

About Anil Kapoor’s Brand Endorsements

The actor charges around INR 55 lakhs for brand endorsements and partners with well-known brands like Spotify, Cred, Malabar Gold and Diamond, Licious, Ariel, Scott Eyewear, and more. Apart from his acting skills, Kapoor has entered the field of film production, being involved in the making of nine films in his career. Some noteworthy titles include Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. This business venture also plays a significant role in enhancing his income.

More about Anil Kapoor’s Luxurious Properties

Anil Kapoor's lavish home in Juhu is worth around INR 30 crores. According to GQ, the three-story mansion is not only roomy but also comes with unique amenities like a private elevator and a large wardrobe space that could potentially fit a couple of cars.

Apart from his Mumbai home, Anil Kapoor owns a simple two-bedroom apartment in Al Furjan near Discovery Gardens, Dubai. Showing his dedication to his son's education, Kapoor invested in a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Orange County, California, where Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor pursued his studies.

Additionally, Kapoor possesses a residence in the upscale Mayfair district of London, conveniently located not far from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's home in Notting Hill.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor’s Luxurious Cars collection

Anil Kapoor has an impressive assortment of some of the most luxurious cars in his collection, including his BMW luxury vehicle, which holds a substantial value of INR 1.45 crores.

As per Cartoq, Anil Kapoor's remarkable car collection features a sleek white Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. Intriguingly, his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, is often spotted behind the wheel of this specific car.

Furthermore, his assortment of cars includes prestigious models like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The actor's lineup also encompasses a Porsche, Bentley, Jaguar, and an Audi, highlighting his fondness for top-tier automobiles.

About Anil Kapoor’s Career and Achievements

Anil Kapoor has had a remarkable career that spans more than four decades, characterized by significant achievements and recognition. His outstanding talent and commitment to his work have earned him various awards and praise in the entertainment industry.

Over the course of his career, Kapoor has received esteemed awards, including numerous Filmfare awards and a National Award for Best Actor. These recognitions highlight his exceptional performances and his skill in portraying characters effectively in films.

One of Kapoor's remarkable accomplishments was his role in the widely praised movie "Slumdog Millionaire," where he not only gained global fame but also secured an Oscar Award. His depiction of the host, Prem Kumar, captured the attention of audiences around the world, establishing him as a versatile actor.

Anil Kapoor's work front

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recent hit film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in a strong antagonist role.

Looking ahead, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his next film, Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The movie is set to release on January 25, 2024. Kapoor portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, also known by the call sign Rocky, in the film.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor recalls relying on rum to cope with early career frustrations; reveals his father didn't help him