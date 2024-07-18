Bad Newz: Ammy Virk asks Triptii Dimri ‘Hai koi mujhse smart?’ while trying to win her over Vicky Kaushal; WATCH hilarious video

Good news is that Bad Newz is coming and we can’t wait to find out who’s the father of Saloni Bagga’s twins. Confused? That’s exactly how puzzled Saloni aka Triptii Dimri is, in the upcoming movie Bad Newz. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead, the comedy movie will navigate through hilarious roller coaster moments to eventually discover the father of the baby.

However, the cast is making sure they make all efforts on social media to needle the concept and intrigue about Bad Newz in the minds of audiences, and here’s a new video proof. Making sure he’s the only man in Triptii’s life, Ammy Virk has made some efforts, and it's hilarious. Read on.

Ammy Virk tries his hands at convincing Triptii Dimri

In a video shared online, the duo can be seen in their vanity van with Ammy standing over the couch, with Triptii Dimri patiently hearing him sitting on a chair. The Punjabi hit machine was seen telling the actress, “Tum khud dekho, hai koi mujhse smart? Mai ye nahi keh raha tum meri baat maano, tum khud dekho, faisla tum karo”.

(You see yourself, is there anyone more handsome than me? I am not telling you to agree with what I am saying but you should rather decide yourself). Triptii was cutely captured agreeing to Ammy’s adorable nuances which you must see too, here:-

More about Bad Newz

This Anand Tiwari film is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz that was released in 2019 and starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Makers claimed that Bad Newz is inspired by true events and revolves around the reproductive process of heteropaternal superfecundation which is quite rare. Know what it is in detail here!

Bankrolled jointly by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective, Bad Newz will hit the theatres on screen on July 19, 2024.

On the work front, all three leads of Bad Newz have several movies lined up ahead. While Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Chaava and Love & War, Ammy will star in Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein, Arjantina, Dilaa Mereya, and Jugni 1907. Dimri is currently filming for Dhadak 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video among many big titles.

