12th Fails’ Vikrant Massey cradles son in his arms as he spends ‘Singaporean Summer’ with wife Sheetal; See PICS

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. Ahead of the release of his film, Vikrant is spending some quality time with his wife, Sheetal, and son, Vardaan.

They are currently in Singapore and having the time of their life at the ‘Garden City’. Vikrant’s wife, Sheetal, gave us a glimpse of their summer vacation, and we can’t keep calm!

Vikrant Massey spends quality time with family in Singapore

Ahead of Vikrant’s latest movie release, he is currently rejuvenating with his family in Singapore. Vikrant’s better half, Sheetal, took to her Instagram to share some beautiful photos from their Summer holiday. In the photos, the family can be seen having fun. They clicked beautiful photos in front of aesthetic backgrounds.

However, the couple chose to hide the face of their child, Vardaan.

In the photos, Sheetal can be seen wearing a beautiful black dress. She kept her look minimal. She tied her hair up, perfect for the summer weather. In one of her photos, she wore a yellow dress. Meanwhile, Vikrant also gave vacation outfit goals with his fashionable yet comfy fits.

Check out the photos here:

Vikrant and Sheetal’s Marriage

Vikrant tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Sheetal, in February 2022. They had an intimate wedding in the presence of friends and family in Himachal Pradesh. Their wedding pictures went viral on Instagram.

The couple lived live-in for around a year before tying the knot. This year, in February, the couple welcomed their son and named him Vardaan. However, the couple chose to keep their child’s face hidden.

Vikrant Massey’s Upcoming Movies

Mirzapur-famed actor Vikrant will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. The film is the sequel to Netflix’s 2021 hit, Haseen Dillruba. It is a thriller and mystery film, and the trailer is getting much appreciation from the audience. Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie will release on August 9, 2024, on the OTT platform Netflix.

Earlier, Vikrant was seen in the film 12th Fail, which was a hit movie at the box office. The audience appreciated his performance in the movie. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie also saw amazing performances by Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Vikas Divyakirti, Sarita Joshi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and others.

The film was based on the life of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his struggles with becoming an IPS officer and cracking the UPSC exam.

Apart from this, Vikrant Massey is known for his epic roles in Chhapaak, Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Love Hostel, Gaslight, Haseen Dillruba, 14 Phere, and others.

