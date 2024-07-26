Vikrant Massey REACTS to National Awards buzz regarding 12th Fail; says, 'Don’t want to jinx it by talking about it too much'

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr is one of the most successful films of 2023 and still receiving a lot of love and appreciation from everyone. The film which is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS inspector wife Shraddha Joshi, is considered one of the most inspirational ones in recent years.

During a recent interview, Vikrant opened up about the National Awards buzz regarding the film and said that he does not want to jinx it.

'I’m already in a good club so I’m happy about that,' says Vikrant Massey

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the down-to-earth Vikrant Massey reacted to the National Awards buzz for his iconic performance in 12th Fail. The actor is being pitched as a top contender for the honor.

The actor shared, "Let’s see. I don’t want to jinx it by talking about it too much." He also said that he is honored to be considered for the award in an annual year where many performances stood out and were respected, and people really thought of these performances as good performances.

" think I’m already in a good club so I’m happy about that. As much as people are talking about me winning the National Award, there were some incredible performances last year. What Vicky (Kaushal) did in Sam Bahadur was phenomenal. What Fahadh (Faasil) did in Aavesham was as good as what Prithviraj did in Goat Life. I am glad to be considered with such fine actors," Vikrant said.

When Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr recalled getting rewarded each time doing good on 12th Fail set

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vikrant Massey, and Medha Shankr revealed that director Vidhu Vinod Chopra used to reward them with 100 rupees every time they did a good job on set

Recalling how there was no competition on who was getting more notes from their director, Medha said, “No-no, there was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (₹100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set.”

The actress also revealed that she became happy after getting her first note, in front of Vikrant and added that she has gone and shown it to everybody out of happiness because getting a hundred in front of Vikrant was like a big feat according to Medha.

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey also revealed that he earned ₹380 from his director. The actor further said that overall, he earned ₹380 at the end of the film.

Adding to this Medha Shankar said, “I have not calculated mine. Now, I know he has encashed his (earnings), I have to get my ₹20 notes (from Vidhu Vinod Chopra).” Vikrant also quipped, “She has kept the whole account of her earnings.”

More about 12th Fail

The film was theatrically released in 2023. It was later released in Disney+ Hotstar as well. In 12th Fail, Vikrant portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Medha Shankr played the role of the IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi. The film aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Meanwhile, Massey will be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba costarring Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. It will be released on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

