Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Triptii Dimri's Qala, 6 best films on Netflix loaded with epic performances

Hindi cinema has had several exceptional performers over the years. While in the new age, content is the king, some of the stars continue to shine with their respective acting prowess leaving a lasting impact on the audience. While many movies are remembered for their songs, scenes, and majestic set designs, some films are cherished for the stars who lead those projects and justify their characters on-screen. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Triptii Dimri's Qala, don't miss these best films on Netflix which are loaded with epic performances.

Gangubai Kathiawadi became what it became for how great Alia Bhatt acted in Bhansali's directorial. Tamasha managed to entertain us, thanks to Ranbir Kapoor's versatility in portraying complex characters. We have curated a list of films with epic performances that are available to stream on Netflix.

6 films with epic performances you can watch on Netflix and feel proud of Hindi cinema

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi- Alia Bhatt

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi starred Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Alia stunned the audience with her epic portrayal of a madame in a brothel in Kamathipura. Alia captured the nuances of the character quite well.

Her range of emotions throughout the movie is impeccable. In a scene, Gangubai talks to her mother after a long time as her father passes away. During the call, she is informed about the remaining time for the conversation. Alia as Gangubai shows her emotional quotient while not being able to see her father last time. Her dialogue that read, “Maa ka naam kaafi nahi hai na? Chalo baap ka naam Devanand” highlights her great performance.

Advertisement

2. Tamasha-Ranbir Kapoor

Tamasha is Ranbir Kapoor’s one of the finest performances till date. In the Imtiaz Ali directorial, he plays the role of Ved Vardhan Sahni, a man struggling with his inner conflicts and societal expectations. Ranbir’s performance in this movie speaks volumes of his versatility. His shift from playing a carefree Ved and pretending to be a movie character, Don in Corsica, to his real self in Delhi proves his acting range.

When Deepika Padukone’s character Tara refuses his proposal for not being carefree, Ranbir showcases how his character is fighting with his inner self. He gets angry, frustrated, and confused.

3. Guru- Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan as Gurukant Desai in Mani Ratnam's directorial Guru is admired for his honest performance in the film. Abhishek played the role of Gurukant, a young man who dreams of achieving success in his life. His character undergoes a journey starting from a humble family background in Gujarat to becoming a famous industrialist.

Advertisement

Not only did the 48-year-old actor impress the audience with his acting skills, but he also went through an epic physical transformation of gaining weight for his role in the second half of the 2007 movie. Abhishek aced the variety of emotions in Guru, from arrogance, guilt, love, and determination.

4. Mary Kom- Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who has contributed to Hindi cinema for many years, surprised the audience with her biographical sports film, Mary Kom. Priyanka is widely praised for her portrayal of India's boxing champion, Mary Kom in the 2014 movie. The actress went through extensive training for her role as a boxer in Omung Kumar's directorial. She also learned boxing for the movie.

Priyanka's dedication to the role was evident in the scenes of the film, Mary Kom. The actress managed to pick nuances of Mary Kom's personality and how she faced challenges as a female boxer in male-dominated sports.

Advertisement

5. Qala- Triptii Dimri

Helmed by Anvita Dutt, Qala, the psychological drama film was released in 2022. It starred Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan as leads. Triptii played the titular role of Qala Manjushree and Babil was cast as Jagan Batwal. The film also starred Swastika Mukherjee in a crucial role. Apart from other actors, Triptii's performance as a young singer dealing with her past traumas was hailed by the audience during its release.

Her character deals with emotional turmoil and is traumatized by how she felt abandoned when her mother chose Jagan over her in the world of music. Triptii's skill in showcasing vulnerability was top-notch and she also acted her singing parts quite authentically. So much so that it looked like she was singing in real on-screen.

6. Rajneeti- Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif worked in romantic comedies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and more in the initial stage of her career. Cut to 2010, Katrina surprised the cinephiles by portraying the meaty role of Indu Pratap Singh in Prakash Jha's Rajneeti.

Katrina's character Indu is shown as a young woman who is deeply in love with a politician, Samar, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Indu, however, is betrayed by her lover and undergoes heartbreak. Indu later becomes chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Katrina's speech in Rajneeti was the highlight of her performance in the 2010 political thriller.

Advertisement

Apart from her, the other star cast of Rajneeti including Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee played their respective roles in Jha's directorial quite well.

Have you watched these films on Netflix yet? Don't miss Gangubai Kathiawadi for sure.

ALSO READ: 6 best Irrfan Khan movies on Netflix which celebrate his magnetic screen presence