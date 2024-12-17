20 years of Swades: Ashutosh Gowariker expresses 'heartfelt gratitude' to Shah Rukh Khan for his honest portrayal of Mohan Bhargava

Ashutosh Gowariker’s iconic film Swades has now completed two decades of success. On this milestone, the director shared a heartfelt message of gratitude, especially thanking Shah Rukh Khan for his impeccable portrayal of Mohan Bhargava. He expressed deep appreciation for his sincerity in bringing the character to life and for delivering the film's powerful message with such conviction.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Swades director Ashutosh Gowariker expressed, “My heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh for embodying Mohan Bhargava with such honesty and bringing forth the message of the film with so much conviction.”

He reflected on how quickly time has passed since the film was first brought to the screen, saying Swades was more than just a movie—it was a journey of homecoming, belonging, and a reminder to reconnect with our roots. The film's core message of hope, responsibility, and the power of giving back resonated deeply. Through Mohan Bhargava’s journey, the aim was to inspire a sense of purpose in everyone.

Ashutosh extended his gratitude to the entire cast and crew, and most importantly, expressed heartfelt thanks to the audience. He acknowledged how the film became their own, kept alive through their love, stories, and memories. The connection they shared with Mohan, Kaveriamma, Geeta, and Charanpur made Swades timeless.

To commemorate the occasion, he excitedly unveiled two Special Edition Anniversary Posters, celebrating this milestone and the way the audience embraced the film with open hearts.

On this milestone occasion, Sunita Gowariker expressed her deep gratitude as she reflected on Swades, their first film. She shared how it was a journey of discovery for both the characters and the filmmakers. The experience taught them the profound impact of storytelling in inspiring change and igniting conversations about social responsibility. She thanked everyone involved, from the actors and heads of departments to the crew members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his excitement and shared how the film, born from a deep desire to explore themes of identity, belonging, and social responsibility, continues to resonate with audiences today. Witnessing its lasting impact on people's lives left him humbled, highlighting the power of cinema to transcend time and deeply connect with viewers.

Swades, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a timeless cinematic gem directed, produced, and co-written by Ashutosh Gowariker, with Sunita Gowariker as co-producer. This marked the inaugural project under their production banner. With iconic music and background score by the legendary A. R. Rahman and lyrics by the renowned Javed Akhtar, the film stands as a powerful narrative ahead of its time.

Celebrated as a cult classic, Swades is widely regarded as one of Shah Rukh Khan's most memorable performances, depicting an NRI's journey back to India to reconnect with his roots and make a positive change. The film continues to leave an enduring impact on audiences globally, inspiring them with its themes of self-discovery and social responsibility.

