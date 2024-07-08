Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades might see re-release; producer Ronnie Screwvala says ‘it needs its second time around’

Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 movie Swades changed the face of Indian cinema in terms of stories and narratives available in the mainstream. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the movie enjoys an 8.2/10 IMDb rating and was actress Gayatri Joshi’s first and last full-length feature film. Having so many feathers in its cap, will Swades ever see a re-release? Producer Ronnie Screwvala is hopeful.

While talking to India Today, the seasoned bankroller addressed the success of recent re-releases including Lakshya and Rockstar, and how Swades also deserves a chance owing to the fact that it was way ahead of its time.

Will Swades see the theatres again?

“It could re-release for sure. I keep telling everyone that it was a film ahead of its time. Therefore, it needs its second time around," Ronnie Screwvala said adding that the movie is an evergreen story that inspired a lot of people. The producer also recalled how he renamed his foundation as Swades Foundation after the movie’s release.

Screwvala feels that the plot of the movie where Shah Rukh Khan a NASA scientist comes back to light the bulb of Rural India in the literal sense is still connecting for the young generation. According to the producer, people might go abroad to study but eventually look forward to coming back to their country and serving it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Darr: Did you know ‘observant’ Shah Rukh Khan picked up K-K-K-Kiran dialogue from Yash Chopra? Juhi Chawla reveals

Ronnie added, “The film represents the spirit and mood of the nation, and therefore is very relevant.”

Ronnie Screwvala feels re-releases shouldn’t be only tagged as a business model

According to the Pill producer, the ongoing trend must not be seen through the lens of only filling up empty hall seats and asserts that it's a fact that evergreen films can come back.

Citing the example of how Lakshya’s plot was inspirational and it did influenced many to join the army, Ronnie added, “America is a superpower because of its soft power. India and cinema should be a much bigger soft power than we are today. That means we have to influence the youth in a very different manner. If some movies do that, I think they should be [re-released].”



According to Ronnie Screwala, it’s more of gratification than money.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t convinced about signing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Farah Khan reveals why