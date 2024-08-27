THROWBACK: Did you know Ashutosh Gowariker planned for Aamir Khan's Lagaan on CID sets? When Dayanand Shetty shared INSIDE story

CID was undoubtedly a hit show which enjoyed a fan following of all age groups. The show gave the entertainment industry some of the best actors to date, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. However, did you know the Lagaan director planned this big film while shooting for CID? Read further

When asked about Ashutosh Gowariker's character Viren from CID, Dayanand Shetty told Laksh Maheshwari, "He did a lot of planning for Lagaan, and his Chief assistant director used to be on our sets. Initially, we didn't know that these people were directors, and he is coming up with a film, Lagaan. Whatever meetings happened, it happened between our shots."

Dayanand Shetty added, "After his take, he used to ask 'Sir, am I done?' and then he used to go inside and sit with a group of 8-10 people. They used to sit and do meetings for the film. And when he was required in the shot, he used to return. So on CID set, the meetings happened for Lagaan."

Daya continued, "Actually, his plan was that if the film didn't work, he would return, and if it worked, he would have done CID later. But the film worked."

For the uninformed, Ashutosh Gowariker essayed the role of Inspector Virendra in CID and was a part of the show from 1998 to 1999. Before quitting the show, Ashutosh expressed his wish to make a film and informed CID director B. P. Singh that he might return to the show if his film didn't work. Fortunately, Ashutosh's film, Lagaan, created history at the box office and went on to become the most hit film of that decade.

In CID, Ashutosh's character Inspector Virendra was shown transferred to another city after the actor took an exit from the show.

Speaking about Lagaan, the blockbuster featured Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Daya Shankar Pandey, and a lot of actors in important roles. Written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie was one of the biggest hit Bollywood films released on June 15, 2001, and created history.

Meanwhile, CID starred Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta, and Aditya Srivastava in lead roles. The hit show ran for a span of 20 years, from 1998 to 2018.

