Can Rajkummar Rao become a consistent crowd puller after Srikanth and Stree 2?

Over the past decade, Rajkummar Rao has emerged as one of the most versatile and accomplished actors in Indian cinema. Beginning his career with minor roles in both art-house and commercial films, he has gradually established himself as a reliable and respected figure in the industry. His journey from supporting roles to leading man status reflects his unwavering commitment to his craft. Yet, a pressing question remains: can Rajkummar Rao become a consistent crowd-puller in mainstream cinema?

Rao’s early career was marked by his association with independent films and critically acclaimed performances. His roles in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), Ragini MMS (2011), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), and Shahid (2013) showcased his talent for bringing depth and nuance to diverse characters. He gained broader recognition with Kai Po Che! (2013. His performances in Queen (2014) and Aligarh (2015) further cemented his reputation. However, despite these successes, he was often categorized as a niche actor, thriving in offbeat, content-driven films rather than fitting the mold of a typical commercial star.

The tide began to turn in 2017 with the release of Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi, which marked a significant milestone in his career by bringing him both commercial success and critical praise. However, it was in 2018 that he truly became a household name with Stree, a film that grossed nearly ₹125 crores and showcased his remarkable comic timing. This shift allowed Rao to connect with a broader audience, effectively blending nuanced acting with mass appeal.

In the years following Stree, Rao continued to explore a range of roles across commercial and niche films, though the level of box office success did not consistently match that of Stree. Nevertheless, his performances in films like Ludo (2020), Hit: The First Case (2022), Monica, O My Darling (2022), and The White Tiger (2021) reinforced his status as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Post-pandemic, the industry sentiment leaned toward the belief that only large-scale, big-budget films could draw audiences back to theaters, which posed a challenge for actors like Rao, who were known for content-driven projects. The prevailing view suggested that such actors would struggle to achieve box-office success in a landscape increasingly dominated by spectacle.

However, 2024 proved to be a game-changing year for Rao, as he delivered three significant theatrical releases: Srikanth, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and the highly anticipated Stree 2. While Stree 2 undoubtedly benefitted from the franchise's popularity, the real indicator of Rao’s rising box-office influence came with Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Srikanth. The strong opening of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and the decent performance of Srikanth at the box office highlighted Rao’s growing ability to pull audiences to theaters, not just through franchise films, but through varied genres.

The massive success of Stree 2 has propelled Rajkummar Rao into the big league of Bollywood. While his talent as a versatile actor is undisputed, the challenge now lies in becoming a consistent box-office draw—something few of his generation, barring Ranbir Kapoor, have managed. To achieve this, Rao will need to carefully shape his image to appeal to a broad, theatrical audience. His greatest asset in connecting with the masses is his impeccable comic timing and relatable "boy-next-door" persona.

There is ample precedent, both in India and internationally, for actors leveraging their comic abilities to achieve superstardom. In Hollywood, stars like Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, and Will Ferrell built their box-office dominance on comedic roles. Closer to home, Govinda rose to mega-stardom by consistently delivering successful comedy films.

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, positions itself within the same successful space as Stree, tapping into the comedic image that has endeared him to mass audiences. Interestingly, Rao’s character in this film, Vicky, shares the same name as his iconic role in Stree, creating a subtle but effective continuity that audiences are likely to appreciate. This connection plays into the familiarity that drives audience engagement, reinforcing his appeal as the relatable "everyman" with impeccable comic timing.

For Rao, continuing to choose films in this comedic space could significantly bolster his brand among mass audiences. Regularly delivering such roles would create a recognizable pattern that the public can easily associate with entertainment and value for their theatrical experience. Audiences would know what to expect from a Rajkummar Rao film, which is key in an industry where viewers tend to gravitate towards the familiar, when it comes to big-screen outings. This is the reason; Stars and Franchises are able to get big openings as audiences are guaranteed entertainment.

Audiences flock to theaters when they know they’re in for a proven experience—.Rao's growing clout as a performer who can consistently deliver entertainment aligns perfectly with this notion. While great acting is about surprising the audience with versatility, achieving sustained stardom often involves mastering a particular space and playing to the audience's expectations. For Rao, that space seems to be comedy, a genre that has the potential to make him a consistent box-office draw.

