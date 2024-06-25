9 best Vidya Balan movies that you shouldn’t miss
Check out best Vidya Balan movies, hailed as some of the greatest ever, ideal for unwinding and relaxation.
Vidya Balan is a celebrated Indian actress renowned for her powerful and versatile performances across a diverse range of films. Over the years, she has emerged as a pivotal figure in Hindi cinema, acclaimed for her skill in portraying complex characters with depth and authenticity. Vidya's career is marked by a series of standout roles that have earned critical acclaim and resonated profoundly with audiences.Here is a look at 9 best Vidya Balan best movies that you should definitely watch.
9 best Vidya Balan best movies of all time
1. Tumhari Sulu
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia
- IMDB Rating: 7.0
- Release Year: 2017
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Vidya Balan movie Tumhari Sulu, she plays a middle-class housewife who unexpectedly finds success as a radio jockey. Her portrayal of Sulochana, or Sulu, is heartwarming and inspiring, capturing the character's transition from a routine domestic life to the dynamic world of radio. Vidya's performance was praised for its authenticity and emotional depth, resonating with both audiences and critics.
2. Mission Mangal
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha
- IMDB Rating: 6.5
- Release Year: 2019
- Genre: Drama, History
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan portrayed Tara Shinde, a pivotal figure in a narrative inspired by the real-life events of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission. As a member of an ensemble cast, Vidya's role was instrumental in driving the film's storyline, showcasing the dedication and intellect of the scientists involved in this groundbreaking mission. The movie achieved significant commercial success, lauded for its depiction of India's space program and the invaluable contributions of its female scientists.
3. Shakuntala Devi
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta
- IMDB Rating: 6.1
- Release Year: 2020
- Genre: Biography, Drama
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan embodies the legendary mathematical genius of the same name. Her performance received praise for its vibrant portrayal and nuanced complexity, effectively capturing Shakuntala Devi's charismatic persona and exceptional intellect. Vidya adeptly navigated the mathematician's journey, portraying her professional achievements alongside her personal challenges.
4. Sherni
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi
- IMDB Rating: 6.8
- Release Year: 2021
- Genre: Drama, Thriller
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sharni witnessed Vidya Balan's portrayal of a forest officer grappling with the complexities of wildlife conservation. The movie explores the clashes between human and animal interests, with Vidya's character embodying the focal point of these struggles. Her depiction is a masterclass in subtlety and strength, skillfully capturing the character's inner and outer battles.
5. Jalsa
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi
- IMDB Rating: 6.6
- Release Year: 2022
- Genre: Drama, Thriller
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the thriller Jalsa, Vidya Balan portrayed a journalist grappling with a profound moral quandary. Her nuanced performance added depth to the film's gripping storyline, deftly portraying the character's inner turmoil and ethical dilemmas. Audiences and critics alike praised Vidya for her skill in conveying the complex emotions and tension woven throughout the narrative.
6. Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal, Jugal Hansraj
- IMDB Rating: 6.6
- Release Year: 2016
- Genre: Thriller, Drama
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
In Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Vidya Balan revisited her role from the highly praised original, albeit in a narrative with heightened intensity and complexity. Portraying a woman accused of kidnapping and murder, Vidya delivered a gripping and gritty performance that shone despite the film not attaining the same level of acclaim as its predecessor. Her depiction of Durga Rani Singh resonated for its emotional depth and the nuanced portrayal of a character enmeshed in a labyrinth of suspense and peril.
7. Begum Jaan
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah
- IMDB Rating: 4.8
- Release Year: 2017
- Genre: Drama, History
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the historical drama Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan played the titular role of a brothel madam navigating the tumultuous landscape of the Partition of India. Her commanding portrayal served as the linchpin of the film, embodying a woman determined to shield her sanctuary and her people amidst the chaos of political and social unrest.
8. Neeyat
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose
- IMDB Rating: 7.1 (not confirmed as it may vary)
- Release Year: 2023
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Neeyat emerges as a mystery thriller under the direction of Anu Menon, with Vidya Balan leading the narrative as Mira Rao, a detective. The storyline unfurls around a murder probe amidst the opulent setting of a billionaire's birthday celebration at an extravagant estate. Vidya's rendition of Mira Rao, a discerning and resolute investigator, has garnered significant acclaim, enriching her already remarkable portfolio of robust and self-reliant female roles.
9. Do Aur Do Pyaar
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramnamurthy, Ileana D'Cruz
- IMDB Rating: 6.4/10
- Release Year: 2024
- Genre: Romantic, Comedy
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
If you enjoy heartwarming romances, Vidya Balan latest movie Do Aur Do Pyaar is an excellent choice. Featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D’Cruz, this coming-of-age romantic comedy wonderfully portrays the essence of love, relationships, and self-discovery. It's already streaming and captivating audiences.
Vidya Balan's body of work continues to inspire and captivate audiences, highlighting her versatility and dedication to taking on challenging and thought-provoking roles.
