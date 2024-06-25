9 best Vidya Balan movies that you shouldn’t miss

Vidya Balan is a celebrated Indian actress renowned for her powerful and versatile performances across a diverse range of films. Over the years, she has emerged as a pivotal figure in Hindi cinema, acclaimed for her skill in portraying complex characters with depth and authenticity. Vidya's career is marked by a series of standout roles that have earned critical acclaim and resonated profoundly with audiences.Here is a look at 9 best Vidya Balan best movies that you should definitely watch.

9 best Vidya Balan best movies of all time

1. Tumhari Sulu

Cast: Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Vidya Balan movie Tumhari Sulu, she plays a middle-class housewife who unexpectedly finds success as a radio jockey. Her portrayal of Sulochana, or Sulu, is heartwarming and inspiring, capturing the character's transition from a routine domestic life to the dynamic world of radio. Vidya's performance was praised for its authenticity and emotional depth, resonating with both audiences and critics.

2. Mission Mangal

Cast: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Drama, History

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan portrayed Tara Shinde, a pivotal figure in a narrative inspired by the real-life events of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission. As a member of an ensemble cast, Vidya's role was instrumental in driving the film's storyline, showcasing the dedication and intellect of the scientists involved in this groundbreaking mission. The movie achieved significant commercial success, lauded for its depiction of India's space program and the invaluable contributions of its female scientists.

3. Shakuntala Devi

Cast: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Biography, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan embodies the legendary mathematical genius of the same name. Her performance received praise for its vibrant portrayal and nuanced complexity, effectively capturing Shakuntala Devi's charismatic persona and exceptional intellect. Vidya adeptly navigated the mathematician's journey, portraying her professional achievements alongside her personal challenges.

4. Sherni

Cast: Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sharni witnessed Vidya Balan's portrayal of a forest officer grappling with the complexities of wildlife conservation. The movie explores the clashes between human and animal interests, with Vidya's character embodying the focal point of these struggles. Her depiction is a masterclass in subtlety and strength, skillfully capturing the character's inner and outer battles.

5. Jalsa

Cast: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the thriller Jalsa, Vidya Balan portrayed a journalist grappling with a profound moral quandary. Her nuanced performance added depth to the film's gripping storyline, deftly portraying the character's inner turmoil and ethical dilemmas. Audiences and critics alike praised Vidya for her skill in conveying the complex emotions and tension woven throughout the narrative.

6. Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh

Cast: Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal, Jugal Hansraj

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: ZEE5

In Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Vidya Balan revisited her role from the highly praised original, albeit in a narrative with heightened intensity and complexity. Portraying a woman accused of kidnapping and murder, Vidya delivered a gripping and gritty performance that shone despite the film not attaining the same level of acclaim as its predecessor. Her depiction of Durga Rani Singh resonated for its emotional depth and the nuanced portrayal of a character enmeshed in a labyrinth of suspense and peril.

7. Begum Jaan

Cast: Vidya Balan, Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah

IMDB Rating: 4.8

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Drama, History

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the historical drama Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan played the titular role of a brothel madam navigating the tumultuous landscape of the Partition of India. Her commanding portrayal served as the linchpin of the film, embodying a woman determined to shield her sanctuary and her people amidst the chaos of political and social unrest.

8. Neeyat

Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose

IMDB Rating: 7.1 (not confirmed as it may vary)

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Neeyat emerges as a mystery thriller under the direction of Anu Menon, with Vidya Balan leading the narrative as Mira Rao, a detective. The storyline unfurls around a murder probe amidst the opulent setting of a billionaire's birthday celebration at an extravagant estate. Vidya's rendition of Mira Rao, a discerning and resolute investigator, has garnered significant acclaim, enriching her already remarkable portfolio of robust and self-reliant female roles.

9. Do Aur Do Pyaar

Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramnamurthy, Ileana D'Cruz

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

If you enjoy heartwarming romances, Vidya Balan latest movie Do Aur Do Pyaar is an excellent choice. Featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D’Cruz, this coming-of-age romantic comedy wonderfully portrays the essence of love, relationships, and self-discovery. It's already streaming and captivating audiences.

Vidya Balan's body of work continues to inspire and captivate audiences, highlighting her versatility and dedication to taking on challenging and thought-provoking roles.

