9 best Emraan Hashmi dialogues that left a mark on our hearts

Emraan Hashmi, a master of captivating performances and memorable dialogues, has delivered some of Bollywood’s most impactful lines. Renowned for his ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, Emraan Hashmi dialogues often resonate with audiences long after the screen fades to black.

From edge-of-your-seat thrillers to heart-wrenching dramas, his words have become iconic. As we revisit these nine unforgettable dialogues, it’s clear that Emraan Hashmi’s talent for crafting impactful and memorable lines has solidified his place in Bollywood's pantheon of great actors.

9 best Emraan Hashmi dialogues that still resonate

1. "Koi bhi chah hai, usko poora karne ka ek hi tareeka hai, uske liye kamm karo"

In Jannat, Emraan portrays Arjun, a small-time gambler with big dreams. This Emraan Hashmi dialogue encapsulates his belief that achieving one's goals requires persistent effort and dedication. It also conveys the film’s themes of ambition and the consequences of chasing material success. The line acts as a motivational mantra, emphasizing the importance of relentless effort in achieving one's goals, even if it means making moral compromises.

2. "Jo kuch bhi hota hai, ek reason ke liye hota hai. Aur vo reason tumhe tab hi samajh aayega jab tum uss situation ko ek nazar se dekho"

In Hamari Adhuri Kahani, this dialogue from Emraan Hashmi’s character Vishal conveys a philosophical perspective on life’s events. It implies that every event has a purpose, which becomes apparent only through a deeper and more thoughtful examination of the situation.

Advertisement

3. "Zindagi mein kuch bhi permanent nahi hota. Aaj jo hai, kal nahi hoga"

Emraan Hashmi’s portrayal of Mohammad Azharuddin in Azhar includes this dialogue about the impermanence of life. The line reflects the film’s biographical narrative about the cricketer’s fluctuating career and personal life. It emphasizes the transient nature of success and circumstances, resonating with the film’s exploration of the highs and lows experienced by the protagonist.

4. "Agar tumhe apni zindagi se pyaar hai, toh zinda rehne ke liye apni zindagi ko samajho"

Emraan Hashmi’s character Sanjay in Ghanchakkar underscores the significance of appreciating and understanding one’s own life. This superhit line captures the film’s mix of comedy and suspense, emphasizing that recognizing the value of life is crucial, especially when faced with confusion and disorder.

5. "Aaj bhi yeh zindagi ka ek hi maqsad hai: paisa, power aur prestige"

In Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, this Emraan Hashmi’s dialogue as Shoaib, a young gangster, underscores his unyielding quest for wealth, influence, and high status. This line highlights Shoaib’s drive and aligns with the film's focus on the rise and fall of criminal empires in Mumbai.

Advertisement

6. "Jab tak tum khud pe vishwas nahi karoge, tab tak tum kuch nahi kar paoge"

This superhit dialogue of Emraan Hashmi’s character underscores the significance of self-belief in the film Raja Natwarlal. The line reflects the film’s focus on confidence as a key to achieving success and highlights the film’s motivational message about the power of self-assurance and persistence in overcoming obstacles.

7. "Kya tumhe lagta hai main ek normal insan hoon? Main ek normal insan nahi hoon"

In the film Raaz - The Mystery Continues, Hashmi as Nihal is caught up in supernatural events and psychological turmoil. This favorite dialogue reflects his character’s struggle with the extraordinary circumstances surrounding him. The line emphasizes the film's focus on the eerie and unsettling events that surround Nihal, showcasing his struggle with extraordinary forces. It enhances the audience's comprehension of his inner torment and amplifies the chilling atmosphere of the movie.

Advertisement

8. "Koi bhi decision lene se pehle sochna zaroori hai, warna baad mein sirf pachtawa reh jaata hai"

Emraan Hashmi’s character Kunal stresses the importance of making considered decisions in the movie Tum Mile. This dialogue reflects the film’s exploration of the repercussions of hasty choices, highlighting that careful consideration is essential to avoid future regrets.

9. "Aaj ke baad tumhare saath jo bhi hoga, uska zimmewaar tum khud ho"

As Aman in Murder, Hashmi's character uses this line to emphasize the repercussions of his actions and decisions. This thriller showcases his complex involvement in a fraught romantic entanglement. This Emraan Hashmi superhit dialogue underscores the moral and emotional complexities faced by his character, reflecting the film’s intense and suspenseful narrative. Aman’s realization of his own accountability highlights the personal stakes involved in the storyline.

His performances not only entertain but also resonate deeply with audiences, showcasing his exceptional skill in bringing characters to life and leaving a lasting impact on the film industry.

ALSO READ: 10 best Dharmendra dialogues as memorable as his performances