4 Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza movies on OTT that will make you believe in love

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are among the few couples in Bollywood with a sizzling on-screen chemistry and an impressive real-life romance. They have worked in several Hindi and Marathi movies full of romance, humor, and emotions, and they are a complete entertainment package.

Over the last two decades, they have appeared in several memorable films that have been both delightful and heartwarming. Here is a list of four Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza movies you must watch.

4 must-watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza movies

1. Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shriya Saran, Asrani, Satish Shah

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Romantic Drama

Where to Watch: YouTube

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza debuted in the Hindi film industry with Tujhe Meri Kasam. It was a romantic drama film based on the plot of Rishi and Anju. They are childhood friends who fall in love but face challenges due to their complex family situation. Consequently, we see how society tests the couple's innocent love.

In the film, we see undeniable chemistry between the couple, and behind the scenes, the actors begin dating each other. Meri Kasam's simple yet engaging plot is a must-watch for fans of Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh movies.

2. Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema, Eros Now

Another interesting film that cemented Genelia and Riteish's on-screen pairing was Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. In the film, the couple delivered a hilarious yet heartfelt performance as Viren and Mini, who again impressed us with their chemistry. They are a mismatched duo who are accidentally running away and cross their paths with each other. The film is full of comedy, drama, and romance, making it a complete entertainer.

It is one of the best romantic movies with fun storytelling and intense chemistry between Deshmukh and D'Souza that was admired by the fans. So, if you want to watch a light-hearted rom-com, this movie is among the best Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh movies you will get to see.

3. Masti (2004)

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Genelia D'Souza (cameo)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Masti was one of the most loved comedy films in the early 2000s, and it was a breakthrough for Riteish Deshmukh in Bollywood. It was one of the best Bollywood movies that marked Deshmukh's entry into the comedy genre, which has become his forte over the years. The film was based on the story of three married friends who try to look for fun outside their monotonous lives. However, the situations lead to funny and chaotic events.

Although the film had limited screen time for Genelia, she had an impactful presence, adding more intrigue to the film. In the film, we get the actor's impeccable comic timing and several laugh-out-loud moments that are a must-watch for fans. If you are a fan of Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's on-screen pairing, this must-watch film was one of their best entertaining collaborations.

4. Mister Mummy (2022)

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Guddu Maruti, Ira Arun

IMDb Rating: 2.6/10

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Riteish and Genelia have created a diverse filmography for themselves over the years. However, their last Hindi film, Mister Mummy, was a quirky comedy-drama that showcased Riteish and Genelia as a married couple. But they come across a weird situation where Deshmukh's character experiences pregnancy symptoms. The film's unique plot had underlying themes of parenthood and relationships with hints of humor and emotion.

Mister Mummy received mixed reviews from the audience and stood out for the actor's ability to create light-hearted moments and fun in the most unusual situations. The couple's real-life bond shined through those moments, making it another interesting watch for die-hard Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh fans.

Apart from these most-loved Hindi films, the couple worked together in several Marathi films after marriage. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza movies are a complete entertainment package full of love, laughter, and light-hearted drama. Irrespective of their screen time, the couple's on-screen chemistry always left a lasting impact.

So, if you're in the mood for wholesome entertainment, don't look for more films. Grab your remote and watch Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's movies that showcase their impressive talent and versatility and entertain us with their storytelling.

