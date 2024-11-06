When Govinda's Dulhe Raja co-actress would tell him 'even if a girl walks in front of you in bikini, you wouldn't...'; Find more

Govinda is a veteran star who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. He also shared the screen with popular actress Guddi Maruti in movies like Dulhe Raja. During a recent interview, she opened up about working with the senior artist. Guddi said that even though all the heroes were smart and ‘chalu’, Govinda wasn’t one of them. He was also very committed towards his craft, and even bikini-clad women couldn’t distract him.

Guddi Maruti was speaking to Siddharth Kannan about her film career and being a part of Govinda-led movies. The actress shared that unlike all other heroes, Govinda wasn’t ‘chalu’ and he used to stay busy with his work.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor would be so engrossed in his movies that everyone on the set would joke, “Even if a girl walks in front of you in a bikini, you wouldn’t notice her. “He would only notice her smile and nothing else. That’s how busy he would be. “Even if an actress tried to woo him, he would get shy,” added Guddi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Govinda is all set to unite with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Bhagam Bhag 2. An industry inside exclusively informed Pinkvilla, “Three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for the cinema-going audience, and the idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past.”

The source added, “The scripting work has just started, as the germ of an idea for Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place. Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film and the details have been kept under wraps for now.”

The insider also stated that Khiladi Kumar has acquired the rights for Bhagam Bhag from Shemaroo, as he intends to make Bhagam Bhag 2 in the near future. “Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag & Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag.”

According to the source, “Akshay has acquired the rights of this Priyadarshan-directed comic caper and has put the sequel in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers.” Are you excited to see the iconic trio on the big screen again?

