EXCLUSIVE: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Satish Shah has a SURPRISE message for Rupali Ganguly; To visit Anupamaa set

Rupali Ganguly, who is celebrating her birthday today, is basking in the success of her ongoing TV show, Anupamaa. In a recent conversation with Pinkvillla, the actress opened up on her overall journey, challenges, and the milestones. During the chat, Rupali also received a surprise message from her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah, who she fondly calls Kaka.

In a voice note shared with Pinkvilla, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor told Rupali, “Sabse pehle main yeh kehna chahta hun ki Anupamaa serial mein jo tumne adulation aur fan following kamayi hai, uske liye jitna garv main mehsus karta hun utna garv toh tumhara husband Ashwin bhi nahin karta hoga, aur nahi tumhari family ka koi dusra member karta hoga, and this is coming straight from my heart. I swear Rupali darling, you are doing a fantastic job. I always knew you were a very fine actor when you had joined us in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.”

Satish Shah further added, “You are doing a wonderful job, god bless you and keep up the good job. And yes, very soon I am going to visit the sets of Anupamaa.”

Rupali was elated with the surprise. She responded, “I love him so much. I am very very close to him, and he is very precious to me. The entire Sarabhai team is very close, but Kaka ka jo pyaar milta hai na, after Papa. Woh Kaka ko hug karna, he is like my teddy bear. I have learnt a lot from him.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

